Fun electric vehicles

These 9 electric vehicles are fun, durable, and will make your commute more bearable

By Danielle Muoio From Business Insider

Deel dit artikel.

Foto: CycleBoard

Seeing an adult on a scooter or skateboard isn’t as rare of a sighting as it used to be.

That’s because scooters and boards are easy last-mile solutions: they’re light, relatively inexpensive, and don’t take up a ton of space.

There’s really no reason to not go electric, either. Today’s options are environmentally friendly without compromising on speed. They also don’t require as much maintenance as gas-powered scooters.

Here are 9 electric transit options that will change your commute:

CycleBoard

Foto: source CycleBoard

The electric scooter has an interesting look with two wheels in the front and one in the back. The design allows it to stand up so you don’t need to prop it against a wall when you leave it behind like other scooters. It can also improve stability when riding.

The scooter can reach a top speed of 20 mph and has a range between 15 miles and 25 miles depending on what battery option you choose. Charging ranges between 3 hours and 4.5 hours, again depending on battery size. The Cycleboard weighs 44 pounds and even comes with cruise control, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Cycleboard had a very successful Kickstarter campaign, raising over $147,000 out of its $70,000 goal. You can now buy the scooter dirIectly on the Cycleboard website. It ranges between $1,300 and $1,700 depending on the type you get.

URB-E

Foto: source Chris Snyder

The URB-E stands out as a foldable electric scooter. That way, you can save space when storing it indoors or transport it easier on a bus or train. The scooter weighs 30 pounds and is easy to pick up and carry. It even comes with a USB port and a little basket.

There are four different URB-E trims that offer a range of 16 miles and 20 miles. The scooter can reach up to 18 mph, depending on the type you get. You can order a scooter, which starts at $900, on the URB-E website.

Uscooter

Foto: source Uscooter

The Uscooter combines a few of the more appealing qualities offered by the CycleBoard and URB-E. It can stand upright, like the CycleBoard, and fold up, like the URB-E. It’s also one of the lighter options on the list at just under 24 pounds and can reach a top speed of 18 mph.

The scooter had its first successful run in China five years ago under the name E-Twow, Wired reported. Now it’s available in the US and you can buy it on the Uscooter website for $999.

EcoReco

Foto: source EcoReco

Scooter company EcoReco sells four different models: XS, S, M, and R. From there, the S and M have two different trims, each: the S3, S5, M3, and M5. They all come with different benefits. For example, the XS is known for portability while the M is more durable. All of them are foldable.

The XS, S, and M offer ranges between 10 miles and 20 miles, while the R has a range of up to 40 miles. They all reach a top speed of 20 mph except for the XS, which can only get up to 15 mph.

The S and M models are available on the EcoReco website and range between $800 and $1,100. The R and XS can be reserved on the website.

Go-ped

Foto: source Go-ped

Go-ped is a fairly well-known scooter brand with four different electric options. For the purpose of this article, we’ll focus on the I-Ped 2 since it’s lightweight and foldable.

The I-Ped 2 comes with three different battery pack configurations so you can curate it based on the range you want. The longest-range version gets up to 20 miles on a single charge. The I-Ped 2 can reach a top speed of 18 mph and weighs between 31 pounds and 37 pounds.

The I-Ped 2 starts at $1,919. Most Go-ped scooters start at around $1,600, but some can go as high as $3,500.

Glion Scooters

Foto: source Glion Scooters

The Glion Dolly, made by Glion Scooters, is a light-weight electric scooter at just 28 pounds. It can drive for 15 miles on a single charge and reach a top speed of 15 mph, which is slightly lower than others on this list, but not terribly far off. It’s also foldable.

The Glion Dolly is more cost-friendly than longer-range options on the market. You can buy it on the Glion Scooters website for $749.

Works Electric

Foto: source Works Electric

The Rover BR2 by Oregon-based scooter company Works Electric is expensive at $5,900. But it’s one of the best out there performance-wise. It has a range of 30 miles and can reach a top speed of 35 mph. It can also accelerate to 30 mph in just 4.1 seconds – not bad at all for a scooter.

Works Electric custom designs all of its scooters by hand, so expect a wait time of around 4 weeks after you place an order.

Boosted Board

Foto: source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Anyone who watches YouTube star Casey Neistat is familiar with the Boosted Board.

The electric skateboard has an insanely flexible bamboo deck that you can literally bounce on, offering a solid amount of suspension for a small board. It also comes with a wireless remote that can move the board forward and backwards.

The orange-wheeled skateboard has a range of 7 miles and can handle steep hills. It starts at $1,299.

Acton

Foto: source Acton/Business Insider

Startup Acton kicked off an Indiegogo campaign for its electric skateboard line last December and raised $1.16 million – crushing its $50,000 goal.

Business Insider’s Antonio Villas-Boas tried Acton’s Blink S and Blink S2 boards and say they feel more like a traditional skateboard than the Boosted Board. The Blink skateboards can handle hills with up to a 25% incline rate, but the Qu4tro option has the best performance with a range of 22 miles and top speed of 23 mph.

You can order the different Acton skateboards on the startup’s website. Deliveries are set to begin this summer.

For more on this story go to: https://www.businessinsider.nl/electric-scooters-skateboards-commute-2017-6/