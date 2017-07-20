From the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service Desk

Single Vehicle Accident near George Town Waterfront Thu Morning, 20 July; No injuries

This morning around 8AM officers responded to a report of a single vehicle accident wherein the driver lost control of his vehicle while travelling along North Church Street, and it came to rest in shallow water off the iron shore near the intersections with Bodden Road.

Police are on scene assisting with the removal of the vehicle from the water.

The man driving the vehicle was not harmed in the accident.

Subsequent Man Charged from 6 July West Bay Operation in Which Four Weapons Were Recovered

Yesterday, 19 July, a 41-year-old man from West Bay was charged as follows in connection with the 6 July operation in West Bay in which four weapons, a quantity of ganja, and a quantity of cash were recovered:

4 x Possession of Unlicensed Firearm (2 relating to actual firearms and 2 relating to ammunition)

3 x Possession of Criminal Property (relating to a quantity of cash recovered)

1 x Concealing Criminal Property (relating to large withdrawals from a bank)

The man appeared at court this morning and was remanded to custody until his further court date on 25 July.