From the Publisher

I wish to congratulate Truman (Bodden) and Arthurlyn (Scott) on the rebuilding of their father’s (Mr Arthur’s) little Print Shop on North Church Street together with the repairs of the fencing and other property surrounding the home.

After so many destructive accidents I believe the Print Shop may be finally secured from any more storms and vehicles running into it from careless driving.

It will and always will be Mr Arthur’s Print Shop and home. It has been a real landmark for as long as I can remember. Mr. Arthur’s Print Shop served the island by printing all government documents.

Mr Arthur’s Shop is across the road on the waterfront. Both shops have served the community for more than 100 years. At one time the latter shop was known as 7 to 11.

I well remember Mr Arthur for his dress code- white. And for being a loving and caring gentleman.

Both shops are part of Cayman’s rich history and must never be forgotten,

Joan (Watler)Wilson