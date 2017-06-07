Free Domestic Violence Intervention Workshop on Cayman Brac

The Cayman Islands Family Resource Centre (FRC) is holding a Domestic Violence Intervention Training Programme workshop in Cayman Brac (Tuesday, 29 to Thursday, 31 August 2017).

Suitable for front-line professionals or those wanting to learn more about the dynamics of abusive relations and how to help others, the free certificate course will take place in Cayman Brac, the venue is to be confirmed. The three-day training will take place from 8:30am to 5pm.

The workshop will cover a broad spectrum of domestic violence related issues and aims to help participants understand the manifestations of and responses to such abuse. It will also look at the requisite laws.

To add practical, real-life expertise, the course will provide useful information regarding reporting procedures and how various partner agencies support victims/perpetrators and families who experience domestic violence.

“Following our last such training workshop on Grand Cayman, we had several requests for us to hold similar sessions on Cayman Brac,” said Charmaine Miller, Acting Programme Coordinator of the Family Resource Centre.

For further information, call the Family Resource Centre at 949-0006 or email frc@gov.ky to register.

