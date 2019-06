The Office of the Hon. Deputy Premier has notified the Royal Cayman Islands Police Financial Crimes Unit and the Cyber Crime Team, of a recent surge in fraudulent Social Media pages that has been contacting constituents and friends both in the Islands and overseas.

If persons have been contacted by someone perpetrating to be the Hon. Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell, we advise that you first report the fraudulent account to the Social Media Platform and then block the account.