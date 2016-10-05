Foster’s IGA Year of Giving to Cayman Islands Update

December 10th, 2015 marked Foster’s Food Fair – IGA’s 35th Anniversary. In 1980, David Foster identified the need for a modern supermarket on Grand Cayman that provided quality food and a larger selection of items at a lower cost. With the help of his mother, Alta, and brother, Steve, the trio opened Foster’s Food Fair. The Airport Store, with less than 6,000 square feet and 25 employees, was the beginning of what has become a staple of service and value for the people of Grand Cayman.

WE CARE has been our motto from the beginning, and we thought it fitting to enter our 35th Anniversary by focusing on the idea of caring. Thus, the Foster’s 35th Anniversary Year of Giving was born. The Year of Giving focuses on giving back to the community by, amongst other things, highlighting one charity a month that serves Cayman, recognizing and assisting individuals throughout the Islands that exemplify our WE CARE ethos, aiming to bring Caymanians from all walks of life and all parts of the world together as #onecayman.

Originally, the Year of Giving was meant to be a way to give back to the community which has so lovingly and unconditionally been loyal to us. With only two months to go, we are humbled by what the Year of Giving has become – a vehicle for charities to share who they are and how they function. You see, raising money for charities is important, but awareness is what we strive for. Without awareness, the charity could not grow and create a better, more unified Cayman.

To date, customers have donated over $105,000 to local charities by donating their change, or any amount, at the register.

The Year of Giving has reignited the drive to preserve Cayman by highlighting the importance of recycling, distributing over 2,000 recycling bins to homes and schools, and reaching nearly 55% of the population who may not have understood how recycling effects the future of Cayman.

We have encouraged people to pay-it-forward to neighbors and friends who may not be as fortunate or are dealing with difficulties. This idea, this practice of helping others, is so ingrained the company’s culture that extending “We Care” to everyone we come in contact with just comes naturally.

We paid for customer’s groceries in December, encouraged community compassion in February, raced through the Strand to raise money for charities in March, provided free bus rides and wifi, raised money for local charities combating hunger, and gave people the opportunity to discover new foods and flavors they never knew existed.

It is with humble and full hearts that we execute such a fully encompassing year-long campaign that strives to highlight our local family of customers and community. Thank you for your support this past year, and thank you for helping us close our such an incredible period in our company’s history.

For more on the Year of Giving, follow fostersiga on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Vimeo or visit our website, www.fosters-iga.com.

IMAGES:

Participants in the second Grocery Games promotion held during the Year of Giving. Teams raced against the clock to raise money for charity.

Foster’s IGA Marketing Sr. Manager, Julian Foster hands over the donations made in store by customers to LIFE Ltd. Executive Director, Marilyn Conolloy.