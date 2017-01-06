Fort Lauderdale airport shooting: Multiple people killed, suspect in custody

By Catherine E. Shoichet, From CNN
UPDATE: The gunman who opened fire at the airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, had a gun checked in his baggage and had declared the firearm, law enforcement sources told CNN.The suspect flew to Florida from Alaska, via Canada, the sources said. When he arrived at the Fort Lauderdale Airport, he retrieved his bag at baggage claim, he took out the gun and started firing, the sources said. One source said he went to the bathroom to get the gun out of his luggage and emerged firing.
Gunshots erupted at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, leaving multiple people dead.
For more on this story go to: http://edition.cnn.com/2017/01/06/us/fort-lauderdale-airport-incident/
