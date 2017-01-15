Former world record holder and professional triathlete coming to Cayman for the Generali Worldwide Mercuryman

Mercuryman organisers have announced that Belgian triathlete Marino Vanhoenacker, former holder of the world record for the Ironman triathlon will be travelling to Grand Cayman to participate in the 5th annual Generali Worldwide Mercuryman triathlon festival on 22 January, 2017.

Mr Vanhoenacker has won 15 Ironman titles, including his record winning time of 7 hours, 45 minutes and 58 seconds at Ironman in Klagenfurt, Austria.

Among his most notable victories are a bronze medal at the 2010 Ironman World Championship in Hawaii, gold medal at both Ironman Malaysia and Ironman Austria in 2010, gold medal at Ironman Frankfurt (European Championship) in 2012, gold medal at Ironman Canada (Whistler) in 2014, gold medal at Ironman Brazil in 2015 and gold medal at Ironman Chattanooga in 2016.

“I am very excited to be competing in my first triathlon in the Cayman Islands,” Mr Vanhoenacker said. “I have heard only good things about the Generali Worldwide Mercuryman, so I am sure that it will be a great experience.”

This year’s Generali Worldwide Mercuryman triathlon festival will consist of its staple half iron distance race, as well as an international distance, duathlon and aquabike.



“We are very grateful for the opportunity to have Mr Vanhoenacker participate in our triathlon,” Race Director Trevor Murphy said. “It is an honour to have such a prominent professional in the triathlon community competing with our local and visiting athletes in Mercuryman.”