Former Jamaica Prime Minister The Most Hon Edward Seaga passes

WRITTEN BY: OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER From JIS

The Most Hon. Edward Phillip George Seaga, ON, P.C., LL.D. (Hon.), the fifth Prime Minister of Jamaica

Photo: FILE photo

It is with great sadness that I inform the nation of the passing of the Most Honourable Edward Phillip George Seaga, the fifth Prime Minister of Jamaica.

He transitioned today at approximately 1:00 pm Jamaica time. Mr Seaga was receiving treatment in the United States and had his family with him.

Today marks his 89th birthday.

The family of Mr Seaga has asked me to express gratitude on their behalf for the many prayers and messages of comfort and support offered by the people of Jamaica.

The necessary arrangements are in place for Mr Seaga’s body to be flown back to Jamaica at the earliest possible time.

SOURCE: https://jis.gov.jm/former-prime-minister-the-most-hon-edward-seaga-passes/