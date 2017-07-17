From NHS

Tropical Storm Don Discussion Number 1

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL052017

500 PM AST Mon Jul 17 2017

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft investigating the area

of low pressure located east-southeast of the Windward Islands has

found a small, but well-defined surface circulation and a small

area of tropical-storm-force winds over the eastern semicircle of

the circulation. The associated convection is not particularly

well organized, but there is a curved band located to the north

of the center and a couple of bursts have formed closer to the

small circulation center this afternoon. Based on these data,

advisories are being initiated on a tropical storm, the fourth of

the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season. Don is currently within a

low shear environment and over warm water, so some strengthening is

possible tonight and Tuesday. Once the system enters the eastern

Caribbean Sea, strong upper-level westerly winds and strong

low-level easterly flow are likely to cause the small circulation to

open up into a trough. As a result, dissipation is forecast within

72 hours.

Don is moving westward or 275/15 kt. The tropical storm is forecast

to move quickly westward within the strong trade-wide flow for the

next few days. The NHC track is along the southern edge of the

guidance envelope, closest to the HFIP corrected consensus

prediction.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 17/2100Z 11.2N 52.6W 35 KT 40 MPH

12H 18/0600Z 11.5N 55.5W 40 KT 45 MPH

24H 18/1800Z 11.8N 58.9W 40 KT 45 MPH

36H 19/0600Z 12.0N 62.8W 40 KT 45 MPH

48H 19/1800Z 12.2N 67.0W 40 KT 45 MPH

72H 20/1800Z…DISSIPATED

$$

Forecaster Brown

Related:

Forecasters watching possible storm[s] far out in Atlantic

By Mike Clary Sun Sentinel From

Forecasters were eyeing a trough of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean Sunday that has been given a chance of growing into a storm over the next few days.