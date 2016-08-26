Fri Aug 26
TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK
NWS NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER MIAMI FL
800 AM EDT FRI AUG 26 2016
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical
Storm Gaston, located about 1200 miles east-southeast of Bermuda.
1. A weak area of low pressure extending from eastern Cuba northward
to the central Bahamas is producing disorganized shower and
thunderstorm activity. Upper-level winds are expected to remain
unfavorable for significant development during the next couple of
days while the system moves west-northwestward at about 10 mph.
Environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for
development early next week when the system moves into the eastern
Gulf of Mexico. The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft
scheduled to investigate this system this morning has been
canceled.
Regardless of development, heavy rains, with the potential to cause
flash floods and mud slides, are likely over Hispaniola today and
over eastern and central Cuba through the weekend. Gusty winds and
locally heavy rainfall are likely over portions of the Bahamas, and
will likely spread into parts of South Florida and the Florida Keys
over the weekend. Interests elsewhere in Florida and the eastern
Gulf of Mexico should continue to monitor the progress of this
disturbance.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent
2. A weak area of disturbed weather is located over the north-central
Gulf of Mexico. Surface pressures in this area are currently high,
and little to no development of this system is expected before it
reaches the coast of Texas over the weekend.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent
Forecaster Brennan/Brown
TROPICAL STORM GASTON DISCUSSION NUMBER 15
NWS NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER MIAMI FL AL072016
500 AM AST FRI AUG 26 2016
Gaston is right in the thick of 20-25 kt of southwesterly shear,
and the low-level center appears to be near or just inside the
southern edge of a ragged central dense overcast. Because Dvorak
Current Intensity estimates from TAFB and SAB remain 3.5, the
initial intensity is held at 55 kt. With Gaston now moving around
the northeastern side of a mid- to upper-level low, the vertical
shear is expected to quickly decrease to below 10 kt within the next
12-24 hours. In addition, sea surface temperatures are forecast to
increase by another degree or two. Therefore, Gaston is likely to
begin strengthening later today, and it should reintensify to a
hurricane by tonight or on Saturday. Strengthening is anticipated
to continue through days 3 and 4, with Gaston nearing or possibly
reaching major hurricane intensity, followed by some weakening on
day 5 due to an increase in westerly shear. The reliable intensity
models are all within 10-15 kt of each other for the entire
forecast period, and the NHC forecast is therefore very close to
the ICON intensity consensus.
Gaston continues to move northwestward, or 320 degrees at 15 kt.
The cyclone is expected to maintain a generally northwestward track
but slow down considerably during the next few days after it moves
north of the aforementioned mid- to upper-level low and enters a
break in the subtropical ridge. After 72 hours, Gaston is expected
to reach the mid-latitude westerlies, and a sharp recurvature with
acceleration is forecast at the end of the forecast period. While
all the track models agree on this scenario, there continue to be
differences in the sharpness of Gaston’s turn and its forward speed,
especially after the turn. Still, the updated NHC track forecast
is not too different from the previous one, and it is closest to a
clustering of models that includes the GFS, the Florida State
Superensemble, and the TVCN multi-model consensus.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 26/0900Z 23.9N 47.6W 55 KT 65 MPH
12H 26/1800Z 25.5N 49.5W 60 KT 70 MPH
24H 27/0600Z 27.0N 52.1W 65 KT 75 MPH
36H 27/1800Z 28.2N 54.2W 70 KT 80 MPH
48H 28/0600Z 29.2N 55.7W 85 KT 100 MPH
72H 29/0600Z 30.8N 57.1W 95 KT 110 MPH
96H 30/0600Z 32.2N 55.8W 95 KT 110 MPH
120H 31/0600Z 34.0N 51.5W 90 KT 105 MPH
$$
Forecaster Berg
TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK
NWS NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER MIAMI FL
500 AM PDT FRI AUG 26 2016
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical
Storm Lester, located several hundred miles southwest of the
southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula.
1. Showers and thunderstorms have become more organized over the last
day in association with a broad area of low pressure located about
1500 miles east-southeast of the Big Island of Hawaii. Environmental
conditions are expected to be conducive for development, and if
current trends continue a tropical depression is likely to form
later today or on Saturday as low moves westward or
west-northwestward at about 15 mph.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent
2. An area of low pressure could form early next week several hundred
miles south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California
peninsula. Some subsequent development of this system is possible
as it moves slowly westward.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent
Forecaster Landsea
LESTER CONTINUING WESTWARD AND EXPECTED TO STRENGTHEN LATER TODAY
TROPICAL STORM LESTER DISCUSSION NUMBER 7
NWS NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER MIAMI FL EP132016
300 AM MDT FRI AUG 26 2016
While Lester continues to produce a large area of cold cloud tops,
recent microwave imagery suggests that the storm is being affected
by vertical wind shear and dry air entrainment that is displacing
the convection mostly to the east and northeast of the center. A
recent ASCAT-B overpass indicated 45-50 kt winds about 40 n mi
northeast of the center, and based on this the initial intensity
remains 50 kt.
The microwave data show that Lester has moved westward for the
past several hours, with the initial motion now 280/6. The cyclone
should turn west-northwestward later today as it moves toward a
weakness in the subtropical ridge. After 12-24 hours, Lester
should resume a westward track with an increase in forward speed as
the ridge strengthens and builds westward. The track model
guidance is in excellent agreement with this scenario, and the new
forecast track is near the center of the guidance envelope. The
new forecast is a little to the south of the previous forecast
based on the current position and motion.
The dynamical models forecast the shear to decrease over the next
24 hours and remain low for the rest of the forecast period, which
should allow Lester to again intensify. The forecast track keeps
the cyclone over relatively warm water for about 72 hours, so the
intensity forecast calls for gradual strengthening during that
time. Subsequently, the waters cool a little along the forecast
track, and the intensity forecast thus shows some weakening. The
new intensity forecast is similar to the previous forecast, except
slightly weaker during the first 24 hours due to the shear.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 26/0900Z 16.9N 114.5W 50 KT 60 MPH
12H 26/1800Z 17.1N 115.5W 55 KT 65 MPH
24H 27/0600Z 17.3N 116.9W 60 KT 70 MPH
36H 27/1800Z 17.4N 118.7W 70 KT 80 MPH
48H 28/0600Z 17.4N 120.8W 75 KT 85 MPH
72H 29/0600Z 17.5N 126.0W 80 KT 90 MPH
96H 30/0600Z 17.5N 131.5W 80 KT 90 MPH
120H 31/0600Z 17.5N 136.0W 75 KT 85 MPH
$$
Forecaster Beven
Marine Forecast
Local Weather Synopsis:
National Hurricane Center in Miami Florida is issuing advisories on Tropical storm Gaston. Gaston is located in the Atlantic Ocean and is projected to continue to move towards the northwest into the northern Atlantic. This storm poses no threat to the Cayman Islands. For more information please visit, www.nhc.noaa.gov An increase in cloudiness and showers is expected over the Cayman area today as a broad area of low pressure moves into the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman Islands slowly moving towards the west.
Humidity: 80% (Up from yesterday)
UV: 11.2 (Extreme) (Up from yesterday)
Temperature: For current temp go to Weather Forecast TOP RIGHT of website Yesterday: H 89.2°F L 76.4°F
Wind direction TODAY: NE 10-15 mph
Wind direction TONIGHT: E 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1012:00 Steady
Rain: Last month: 28.26 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 20.87 in
11 Rain days in July
11 Rain days in Aug 10 days since rain Season Total: 56.15 in
Average rainfall in Aug: 6.7 in. Average temperature in Aug: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in Aug 84°F
Sunrise: 6:09 am
Sunset: 6:45 pm
Moonrise: 12:49 am
Moonset: 2:10 pm
Moon 37% illuminated
Tides: H 4:49 am L 11:26 am H 6:17 pm L 12:32 am (Sat) H 5:59 am (Sat)
