Fri Aug 26

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

NWS NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER MIAMI FL

800 AM EDT FRI AUG 26 2016

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Gaston, located about 1200 miles east-southeast of Bermuda.

1. A weak area of low pressure extending from eastern Cuba northward

to the central Bahamas is producing disorganized shower and

thunderstorm activity. Upper-level winds are expected to remain

unfavorable for significant development during the next couple of

days while the system moves west-northwestward at about 10 mph.

Environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for

development early next week when the system moves into the eastern

Gulf of Mexico. The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft

scheduled to investigate this system this morning has been

canceled.

Regardless of development, heavy rains, with the potential to cause

flash floods and mud slides, are likely over Hispaniola today and

over eastern and central Cuba through the weekend. Gusty winds and

locally heavy rainfall are likely over portions of the Bahamas, and

will likely spread into parts of South Florida and the Florida Keys

over the weekend. Interests elsewhere in Florida and the eastern

Gulf of Mexico should continue to monitor the progress of this

disturbance.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent

2. A weak area of disturbed weather is located over the north-central

Gulf of Mexico. Surface pressures in this area are currently high,

and little to no development of this system is expected before it

reaches the coast of Texas over the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent

Forecaster Brennan/Brown

GASTON MOVING NORTHWESTWARD WITH NO CHANGE IN INTENSITY

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

NWS NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER MIAMI FL

500 AM PDT THU AUG 25 2016

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on recently

upgraded Tropical Storm Lester, located about 500 miles south-

southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula.

1. Showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure

located about 1500 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of the

Baja California peninsula have increased a little during the past

24 hours. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for

gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form by

this weekend while the low moves westward or west-northwestward at

15 to 20 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent

Public Advisories on Lester are issued under WMO header WTPZ33 KNHC

and under AWIPS header MIATCPEP3. Forecast/Advisories on Lester are

issued under WMO header WTPZ23 KNHC and under AWIPS header

MIATCMEP3.

Forecaster Brennan

GASTON MOVING NORTHWESTWARD WITH NO CHANGE IN INTENSITY

TROPICAL STORM GASTON DISCUSSION NUMBER 15

NWS NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER MIAMI FL AL072016

500 AM AST FRI AUG 26 2016

Gaston is right in the thick of 20-25 kt of southwesterly shear,

and the low-level center appears to be near or just inside the

southern edge of a ragged central dense overcast. Because Dvorak

Current Intensity estimates from TAFB and SAB remain 3.5, the

initial intensity is held at 55 kt. With Gaston now moving around

the northeastern side of a mid- to upper-level low, the vertical

shear is expected to quickly decrease to below 10 kt within the next

12-24 hours. In addition, sea surface temperatures are forecast to

increase by another degree or two. Therefore, Gaston is likely to

begin strengthening later today, and it should reintensify to a

hurricane by tonight or on Saturday. Strengthening is anticipated

to continue through days 3 and 4, with Gaston nearing or possibly

reaching major hurricane intensity, followed by some weakening on

day 5 due to an increase in westerly shear. The reliable intensity

models are all within 10-15 kt of each other for the entire

forecast period, and the NHC forecast is therefore very close to

the ICON intensity consensus.

Gaston continues to move northwestward, or 320 degrees at 15 kt.

The cyclone is expected to maintain a generally northwestward track

but slow down considerably during the next few days after it moves

north of the aforementioned mid- to upper-level low and enters a

break in the subtropical ridge. After 72 hours, Gaston is expected

to reach the mid-latitude westerlies, and a sharp recurvature with

acceleration is forecast at the end of the forecast period. While

all the track models agree on this scenario, there continue to be

differences in the sharpness of Gaston’s turn and its forward speed,

especially after the turn. Still, the updated NHC track forecast

is not too different from the previous one, and it is closest to a

clustering of models that includes the GFS, the Florida State

Superensemble, and the TVCN multi-model consensus.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 26/0900Z 23.9N 47.6W 55 KT 65 MPH

12H 26/1800Z 25.5N 49.5W 60 KT 70 MPH

24H 27/0600Z 27.0N 52.1W 65 KT 75 MPH

36H 27/1800Z 28.2N 54.2W 70 KT 80 MPH

48H 28/0600Z 29.2N 55.7W 85 KT 100 MPH

72H 29/0600Z 30.8N 57.1W 95 KT 110 MPH

96H 30/0600Z 32.2N 55.8W 95 KT 110 MPH

120H 31/0600Z 34.0N 51.5W 90 KT 105 MPH

$$

Forecaster Berg

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

NWS NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER MIAMI FL

500 AM PDT FRI AUG 26 2016

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Lester, located several hundred miles southwest of the

southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula.

1. Showers and thunderstorms have become more organized over the last

day in association with a broad area of low pressure located about

1500 miles east-southeast of the Big Island of Hawaii. Environmental

conditions are expected to be conducive for development, and if

current trends continue a tropical depression is likely to form

later today or on Saturday as low moves westward or

west-northwestward at about 15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent

2. An area of low pressure could form early next week several hundred

miles south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California

peninsula. Some subsequent development of this system is possible

as it moves slowly westward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent

Forecaster Landsea

LESTER CONTINUING WESTWARD AND EXPECTED TO STRENGTHEN LATER TODAY

TROPICAL STORM LESTER DISCUSSION NUMBER 7

NWS NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER MIAMI FL EP132016

300 AM MDT FRI AUG 26 2016

While Lester continues to produce a large area of cold cloud tops,

recent microwave imagery suggests that the storm is being affected

by vertical wind shear and dry air entrainment that is displacing

the convection mostly to the east and northeast of the center. A

recent ASCAT-B overpass indicated 45-50 kt winds about 40 n mi

northeast of the center, and based on this the initial intensity

remains 50 kt.

The microwave data show that Lester has moved westward for the

past several hours, with the initial motion now 280/6. The cyclone

should turn west-northwestward later today as it moves toward a

weakness in the subtropical ridge. After 12-24 hours, Lester

should resume a westward track with an increase in forward speed as

the ridge strengthens and builds westward. The track model

guidance is in excellent agreement with this scenario, and the new

forecast track is near the center of the guidance envelope. The

new forecast is a little to the south of the previous forecast

based on the current position and motion.

The dynamical models forecast the shear to decrease over the next

24 hours and remain low for the rest of the forecast period, which

should allow Lester to again intensify. The forecast track keeps

the cyclone over relatively warm water for about 72 hours, so the

intensity forecast calls for gradual strengthening during that

time. Subsequently, the waters cool a little along the forecast

track, and the intensity forecast thus shows some weakening. The

new intensity forecast is similar to the previous forecast, except

slightly weaker during the first 24 hours due to the shear.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 26/0900Z 16.9N 114.5W 50 KT 60 MPH

12H 26/1800Z 17.1N 115.5W 55 KT 65 MPH

24H 27/0600Z 17.3N 116.9W 60 KT 70 MPH

36H 27/1800Z 17.4N 118.7W 70 KT 80 MPH

48H 28/0600Z 17.4N 120.8W 75 KT 85 MPH

72H 29/0600Z 17.5N 126.0W 80 KT 90 MPH

96H 30/0600Z 17.5N 131.5W 80 KT 90 MPH

120H 31/0600Z 17.5N 136.0W 75 KT 85 MPH

$$

Forecaster Beven

Marine Forecast

www.spaghettimodels.com

NOTE: For the latest on all the Tropics go to: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Local Weather Synopsis:

National Hurricane Center in Miami Florida is issuing advisories on Tropical storm Gaston. Gaston is located in the Atlantic Ocean and is projected to continue to move towards the northwest into the northern Atlantic. This storm poses no threat to the Cayman Islands. For more information please visit, www.nhc.noaa.gov An increase in cloudiness and showers is expected over the Cayman area today as a broad area of low pressure moves into the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman Islands slowly moving towards the west.

NOTE: For Wind, waves & weather forecast George Town/Grand Cayman go to:

http://www.windfinder.com/forecast/george_town_grand_cayman

To view the complete Weather Underground local charts go to Weather Forecast TOP RIGHT of website and click on WU banner at bottom right

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 80% (Up from yesterday)

UV: 11.2 (Extreme) (Up from yesterday)

Temperature: For current temp go to Weather Forecast TOP RIGHT of website Yesterday: H 89.2°F L 76.4°F

Wind direction TODAY: NE 10-15 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: E 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1012:00 Steady

Rain: Last month: 28.26 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 20.87 in

11 Rain days in July

11 Rain days in Aug 10 days since rain Season Total: 56.15 in

Average rainfall in Aug: 6.7 in. Average temperature in Aug: 77°F to 90°F

Sea Temperature in Aug 84°F

Sunrise: 6:09 am

Sunset: 6:45 pm

Moonrise: 12:49 am

Moonset: 2:10 pm

Moon 37% illuminated

Tides: H 4:49 am L 11:26 am H 6:17 pm L 12:32 am (Sat) H 5:59 am (Sat)

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL



FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Cayman Chillin: http://www.caymanchillin.com/caymanchillin-weather