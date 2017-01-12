January 14, 2017

Follow the #FWFesties for sun, fun and lots of feasting at the Cayman Cookout

January 12, 2017 by Leave a Comment
comments feed

By Elyse Inamine From Food & Wine

Star chefs, sommeliers and bartenders take over the islands this weekend at this month’s hottest food event.

Who is ready for beach season?

The #FWFesties are.

The breezy Cayman Islands are party central for all the chefs, sommeliers and bartenders cooking and shaking up a storm at the Cayman Cookout, going down this weekend.

Follow @foodandwine on Twitter and Instagram and look out for hashtags #FWFesties and #CaymanCookout to get in on the action. Our team of chefs, sommeliers and bartenders will be on the ground, Tweeting and Instagramming everything you need to know at the .

Meet the #FWFesties:

Eric Ripert
Instagram: @ericripert
Twitter: @ericripert

Christina Tosi
Instagram: @christinatosi
Twitter: @ChristinaTosi

José Andrés
Instagram: @chefjoseandres
Twitter: @chefjoseandres


Instagram: @cheftimlove
Twitter: @cheftimlove


Instagram: @charlesjoly
Twitter: @Charles_Joly


Instagram: @rajatparr
Twitter: @rajatparr

IMAGE: © The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

For more on this story go to: http://www.foodandwine.com/events/follow-fwfesties-sun-fun-and-lots-feasting-cayman-cookout

 

