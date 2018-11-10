A Fly Jamaica plane has crash-landed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri this morning (Fri Nov 9).

Some of the passengers on board the aircraft has been reported to have sustained injuries.

The plane, a Boeing 757-200 was heading to Toronto Canada with 118 passengers on board, when it began to experience problems and was in the process of making an emergency landing at Timehri.

Airport sources claimed that the pilot had reported that after about 18 minutes in the air, he started to experience technical issues with the aircraft, which forced him to return to the airport where he tried to make a smooth landing. It was while doing this that the brakes of the plane reportedly failed.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.