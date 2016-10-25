FLOW is Cayman Islands’ fastest telecoms provider, says Ookla

From FLOW

George Town, Grand Cayman (25 October 2016) – The world leader in broadband testing and web-based network diagnostic applications has given Caymans’ leading telecommunications provider its stamp of approval.

According to independent analysts Ookla, owners and operators of the globally used speedtest.net online portal, Flow has both the fastest broadband and mobile services in the country based on raw data records for the past six months.

“We are delighted that Flow has come out on top in independent testing” said Daniel Tathum, Director of Customer Experience, Flow Cayman Islands. “It’s great not only for the company but for our customers and partners who put faith in us each day to keep them connected whether at home, work or on the go.”

“We’ve worked hard to bring world class services to our customers by offering the fastest and most reliable network on an enhanced mobile-broadband experience. Ookla’s findings are further confirmation that our continued investment in these islands with Superfast Broadband and our 4G LTE network is resulting in a better overall experience for our customers. We will continue our commitment and focus on innovation and customer experience with renewed vigour. Congratulations go to the entire Flow family,” added Tathum.

Ookla’s software and methodologies are widely viewed as the industry standard for accuracy, popularity, ease of use and the subsequent development of statistical data.

The company’s solutions have also been adopted by nearly every Internet Service Provider (ISP) in the world and have been translated into over thirty languages for use by thousands of small businesses, governments, universities and major media organisations such as AT&T, BBC, Cisco, Comcast, FCC, Reuters, Time Warner, Verizon, Vodafone and Vonage.

Victor Salgado, SVP Technology, Cable & Wireless Communications, offered his congratulations to the Cayman team.

“Over three million people a day use Ookla software, making the company the dominant leader in broadband connection testing. Its speed test intelligence is also the most comprehensive database of crowdsourced connection test results that offers an unparalleled resource to understand real-time global network performance. To receive an endorsement from them is clear proof that Flow is ahead of the pack in the Cayman Islands,” he said.

For more on Ookla’s methodology, please visit www.speedtest.net/awards/methodology

About Cable & Wireless Communications Plc

Cable & Wireless Communications Plc (CWC) is a full service communications and entertainment provider, operating in Latin America and the Caribbean. With annual sales of over US$2.4 billion, it operates both mobile and fixed networks, supported by submarine and terrestrial optical fibre backhaul capacity. CWC delivers superior high-speed mobile data, broadband and video services. It has leading market positions in Mobile, Fixed Line, Broadband and Video consumer offers. Through its business division, CWC provides data centre hosting, domestic and international managed network services, and customised IT service solutions, utilising cloud technology to serve business and government customers.

The Group also operates a state-of-the-art subsea fibre optic cable network that spans more than 48,000 km — the most extensive in the region — as well as 38,000 km of terrestrial fibre providing wholesale and carrier backhaul capacity.

CWC has more than 7,300 employees serving 6.4 million customers (Mobile 4.1m; Fixed Line 1.1m; Video 470k and Broadband 690k) across 42 countries. The Group’s leading brands include; LIME and Flow in the Caribbean; BTC in The Bahamas; Mas Movil in Panama; C&W Business and C&W Networks. CWC is the market leader in most products offered and territories served. It is a major contributor to local communities through its corporate social responsibility programmes.

Cable & Wireless Communications Plc’s shares are quoted on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CWC. The Group is headquartered in London with its operational hub located in Miami, within close proximity to the Caribbean and Latin America. For more information visit: www.cwc.com.

About Ookla

Ookla is the global leader in broadband testing and web-based network diagnostic applications. The company’s software and methodologies set the broadband industry standards for accuracy, popularity, ease of use and the subsequent development of statistical data. Ookla solutions have been adopted by nearly every Internet Service Provider in the world, and have been translated into over 30 languages for use by thousands of small businesses, federal and state governments, universities and major organizations such as AT&T, BBC, Cisco, Comcast, FCC, Reuters, Time Warner, Verizon, Vodafone and Vonage. Over three million people a day use Ookla software, making the company the dominant leader in broadband connection testing. Founded by Internet and telecommunications veterans in 2006, Ookla has offices in Seattle, WA.

You can follow the company on Twitter @Ookla.