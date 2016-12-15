First Party Tour- BRT Weekend- sets for Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

First Party Tour sets for Punta Cana Dominican Republic

Confirmed: Popcaan

The very first party tour, BRT Weekend, is set to touch down in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic on March 30. The weekend will comprise of a series of electrifying events, featuring great music and entertainment by some of the best DJs, hosts, and artists from around the world. It will be an all- inclusive delicious food and drinks for FREE. The ambiance of the parties will leave thousands of anticipated supporters, also known as BRT Weekenders, hypnotized and mesmerized by the ethereal attractions of each themed party. It is strongly suggested that Weekenders stay at least 5 or more days to embrace the Dominican Republic culture and relish the greatest music of the Caribbean.

One of the highlights for BRT Weekend, Dominican Republic, is the special guest Jamaican deejay, singer and songwriter, Mixpak Records recording artist, Popcaan. Popcaan became an international reggae brand in 2010. Since his inception in the music industry, Popcaan has toured around globe, setting himself as one of the hottest reggae artist on-demand. One of his hottest cross-over songs is, Controlla, a collaboration Popcaan did with Grammy award-winning, Canadian rapper, Drake. The U.S. based fans are probably the largest population awaiting to see Popcaan hit a stage. As a victim of the U.S. Visa and work prohibitions, Popcaan cannot perform on American soil. The BRT Weekend will provide an opportunity for reggae lovers to vacation and enjoy a performance by Popcaan and many others.

Creator and organizer, Hans P.F. Mullings, has been tirelessly sculpting the 2017 BRT Weekend Tour to be the first party-tour vacation getaway. The tour is set to expand over 4 cities, 3 time zones, and 2 countries with one purpose… To have fun, life is too short! So why Dominican Republic? Mullings along with his Selection Committee chose Punta Cana because it is one of the most popular destinations in the Caribbean. It’s a wish-list for many. “Beautiful location plus beautiful people together with great entertainment equals the BRT Weekend formula”, shares Hans Mullings. The added incentive is that BRT Weekenders can turn their destination experience into a memorable expedition.

The remaining of the BRT Weekends will take place in California, May 5 to May 7, the New York Tri-State Area in July, and in the Florida Keys November 3 to November 5. Every Weekend will be different, yet exciting, relaxing, and adventurous.

Additional artists, special guest hosts, and the official names and themes of the parties for BRT Weekend Punta Cana will be announced in January. Stay tuned for updates by BRT Weekend on its website ww.brtweekend.com and its social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) @brtweekend.

The BRT Weekend Tour sponsors currently include Monster Energy Drink, TaxUSA, and Skkan Media Entertainment with more to follow.

#BRTWEEKEND

Photos from 2016 BRT Weekend (by Skkan Media)