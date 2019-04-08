First Medevac from Cayman Brac executed by new police helicopter

The new H145 police helicopter landed at the Cricket Pitch, and the patient was conveyed by ambulance, 6 April

from RCIPS

Last Saturday, 6 April, the new Airbus H145 police helicopter conducted its first medical evacuation from Cayman Brac. Just after 2:30PM that afternoon Faith Hospital requested a medical evacuation of a cardiac patient to Grand Cayman for urgent treatment.

The police helicopter was already deployed and adjusted its flight plan to land on Cayman Brac. The patient was airlifted to Grand Cayman where he was conveyed to Shetty Hospital by ambulance. He was stable upon arrival.

“Of all the benefits having a helicopter has brought to Cayman in recent years, the capacity to render medical evacuations to our residents on the Sister Islands is one of the most critical,” said Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks, Head of Specialist Operations. “We have a strong partnership with the HSA and are glad that the expedited arrival of the new and larger helicopter enables us not only to continue this lifesaving activity, but also to evacuate two patients at once if necessary.”