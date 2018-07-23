First and Second Round results for Cayman Islands team at CAC Games

Cayman’s first athlete to compete at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) games was Allena Rankine in the Women’s Single Handed Laser division. Sailing out of Puerto Velero, Barranquilla – Columbia, 18-year-old Rankine competed against 10 other women in a best of three set. Rankine placed 9th, 10th and 8th respectively to finish 10th overall with 26 points at the end of the first day of sailing.

In the men’s Single Handed Laser Division Cayman saw two athletes competing, Shane McDermot and Jesse Jackson. McDermot and Jackson, both 19-years-old, competed against 15 athletes in a similar best of three set. McDermot placed 9th, 10th, and 11th to finish 9th place overall with 30 points; while Jackson placed 11th, 11th and 15th to finish 13th overall with 37 points.

In the Open Hobie 16 division, the duo of Alun Davies and Florence Allan finished the first day of sailing with 16 points after having placed 8th place twice in the first two races of the category.

Over on the squash courts at Club Campestre de Cali – Columbia, Cayman’s team saw similar results. In the Women’s Singles Division Cayman saw two entries. Eilidh Bridgeman and Jade Pitcairn. Bridgeman fell to Guatemala’s Winifer Bonilla 11-2, 11-7 and 11-3, while Pitcairn lost to Columbia’s Catalina Pelaez 11-4, 11-6 and 11-2. The first round of the Men’s Singles division saw a head to head match of two Cayman athletes, Cameron Stafford and Jacob Kelly. Stafford claimed victory over Kelly with an 11-5, 11-9 and 11-7 win. However, during the second round of competition Stafford was defeated by Mexico’s Arturo Salazar 11-7, 11-6 and 11-7.

Despite the difficult first set of matches, Cayman’s team spirit is undaunted and the athletes are still looks forward to the possibility of medaling in the Squash Mixed Doubles event on Sunday.