From RCIPS Dec 15 2017

The two men arrested on 25 June in connection with two firearms and ammunition recovered in South Sound have now been charged as follows.

Both men, ages 21 and 28, have been charged with three counts of Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm in connection with both firearms and the ammunition;

The 21-year-old man has further been charged with Possession and Consumption of Ganja.

Both men will appear in Court today, 15 December.