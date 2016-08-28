Find magic in reading at Cayman Islands Camana Bay

FIND MAGIC IN READING AT CAMANA BAY Celebrating Literacy Month and Roald Dahl’s 100th Birthday

Camana Bay. Grand Cayman (Friday 26 August 2016): Throughout the month of September Camano Bay will celebrate Literacy Month and renowned children’s author Roald Dahl’s 100th birthday. which falls on the 13th. Activities on tap – run in conjunction with local literacy charity. LIFE. and Books a Books (Cayman) – include family-friendly events. special offers and a revolting rhymes contest.

Parents can introduce their little readers to Roald Dahl with special themed Story Times and Saturday morning matinee movies running 1 September through 1 October. Each week will feature one of the Roald Dahl’s most popular children’s books and its film adaptation. The schedule includes Matilda. James and the Giant Peach, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The Witches. and The BFG (Big Friendly Giant). Story Times are free and open to the public and the movies are being offered at a special price of Cl$5 per ticket. Catch Story Time every Tuesday at llam at Regal Cinemas for ages up to four. Thursdays at 3pm at Books & Books for ages up to three and Saturdays at 10:30am at Books a Books for ages two to seven. The movie showings will be at 10am each Saturday at Regal Cinemas.

Budding chefs aged four to 12 can whip up whimsical creations with Bon Vivant. These cooking classes will be themed around Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and James and the Giant Peach and will be on Saturday 17 and 24 September respectively from 12-lpm. The cost is Cl$35 per person. per class and includes the lesson. recipes. snacks. activities and a take-home creation. To register. call345.623.2665.

Students aged eight to 12 can showcase their poetic side by participating in the Revolting Rhymes contest starting 8 September, which is being run in partnership with LIFE and Books & Books. This writing contest is open to all local primary and high schools. Prizes include Camano Bay Gift Cards. Books & Books gift certificates and copies of Roald Dahl’s Revolting Rhymes. Visit camanabOIJ.com for more details on how you can participate.

Adults can get in on the fun too with a month-long special of Cf$6 Peach Bellini cocktails available Fridays and Saturdays from 4pm to 7pm at West Indies Wine Company. There will

also be a Marvellous Mixology class at Bon Vivant on Thursday 29 September from 6pm to Bpm, where guests can mix up a menu of fanciful concoctions with Cayman Distributors Group. To register. call 345.623.2665.

When walking around the Town Centre you may see a giant “READ” sculpture, similar to New York’s famous “LOVE” sculpture. Everyone is invited to take a photo with it and share it on social media using ltCamanaBay for your chance to be selected as Camano Bay’s ‘Pic’ of the Week that enters you to win a Cl$25 Camano Bay Gift Card.

To ensure the power of reading spans beyond the month of September, purchase a Roald Dahl book at Books & Books this month and Camano Bay will make a donation to LIFE. But it doesn’t stop there. keep spreading the love of literacy with a book swap: take a book from Camano

Bay’s Reading Tree in the Visitor Centre on The Crescent and leave one behind for someone else to enjoy.

For more details on Camano Bay’s literacy festivities inspired by Roald Dahl, visit camanabar,;.com.

To keep up to date with the latest happenings at Camano Bay, like Camano Ba!J on Facebook and follow @CamanaBa!J on Twitter and @Camano Ba!J on lnstagram.