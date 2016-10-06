October 6, 2016

Final seats available for Cayman Islands Legislative Luncheon

We are down to the final few seats for the 2016 Legislative Luncheon.
The annual event, which sees Government officials and elected MLAs attend a luncheon with members from the Cayman Islands business community, is close to selling out, and the Chamber is urging all those who wish to attend (but are yet to sign up) to do so immediately.

Cayman Islands Yellow Pages are the headline sponsor for the event.

The Hon. Premier Alden McLaughlin will also be attending the event and he will be delivering a keynote address to everyone in attendance. Also in attendance will be the Her Excellency the Governor Helen Kilpatrick, a number of Government Ministers, and several senior public officials.

The Legislative Luncheon is taking place at the Ritz Carlton, Grand Cayman on October 19 from 12:00-2:00pm.

To secure your seat before the event sells out, please contact Kerry Pratt at kerry.pratt@caymanchamber.ky.

We would like to thank our headline sponsor, Cayman Islands Yellow Pages, for their involvement. We would also like to thank the following business for booking their tables.
Bodden Holdings Ltd.
Rawlinson & Hunter
Digicel
Cayman Enterprise City
EisnerAmper
The Security Centre Limited
Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Limited
KPMG
MUFG Alternative Fund Services
Caribbean Utilities Company
Tower/Cayman Finance
Walkers
Dart
Pinnacle Media
Mourant Ozannes
Ernst & Young

