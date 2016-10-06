Final seats available for Cayman Islands Legislative Luncheon

From Cayman islands Chamber of Commerce

We are down to the final few seats for the 2016 Legislative Luncheon.

The annual event, which sees Government officials and elected MLAs attend a luncheon with members from the Cayman Islands business community, is close to selling out, and the Chamber is urging all those who wish to attend (but are yet to sign up) to do so immediately.

Cayman Islands Yellow Pages are the headline sponsor for the event.

The Hon. Premier Alden McLaughlin will also be attending the event and he will be delivering a keynote address to everyone in attendance. Also in attendance will be the Her Excellency the Governor Helen Kilpatrick, a number of Government Ministers, and several senior public officials.

The Legislative Luncheon is taking place at the Ritz Carlton, Grand Cayman on October 19 from 12:00-2:00pm.

To secure your seat before the event sells out, please contact Kerry Pratt at kerry.pratt@caymanchamber.ky.

We would like to thank our headline sponsor, Cayman Islands Yellow Pages, for their involvement. We would also like to thank the following business for booking their tables.

Bodden Holdings Ltd.

Rawlinson & Hunter

Digicel

Cayman Enterprise City

EisnerAmper

The Security Centre Limited

Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Limited

KPMG

MUFG Alternative Fund Services

Caribbean Utilities Company

Tower/Cayman Finance

Walkers

Dart

Pinnacle Media

Mourant Ozannes

Ernst & Young

SOURCE: http://web.caymanchamber.ky/wcnews/NewsArticleDisplay.aspx?articleid=2939