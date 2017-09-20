Final days to submit Cayman Islands National Heroes Nominations

Only a few days remain to nominate people for National Heroes Day 2018, which will put the spotlight on sports.

The month-long nomination period ends on Saturday, 30 September, so the public is urged to ensure all forms are submitted on time.

Nominations are invited for members of the community who have made outstanding contributions to sports.

In addition to Caymanian nominees, the National Heroes Day committee will consider submission for non-Caymanians once there is evidence of their contributions to sports in the Cayman Islands.

“We’ve had a number of nominations already but I remind people that the deadline is next Saturday,” said Minister for Culture Hon. Dwayne Seymour. “Don’t assume that somebody else is nominating the person you think should be recognised. There are many people who deserve to receive this honour for their contributions to sports in the Cayman Islands, so play your part by making sure that they are put forward for consideration.”

The award categories are:

– Early Pioneer: An individual, alive or deceased, who made significant contributions to the early development and/or delivery of sports in the Cayman Islands prior to 1960.

– Pioneer: An individual, alive or deceased, who has made significant contributions to sports between 1960 and 2006.

– Emerging Pioneer: An individual who has made significant contributions to sports from 2007 to present.

– Memorial Scroll: A deceased person who was a leader or notable contributor to the development and/or delivery of sports.

– Long Service Award: A living individual who may not have been a leader, but a long-serving person in the sports community, who has contributed for 10 years or more.

Nomination forms are available at the reception desk of the Government Administration Building on Elgin Avenue, Grand Cayman, and at the District Administration Building on Cayman Brac. They are also available online at www.ministryofhealth.gov.ky

Completed forms should be returned in person to the Government Administration Building on Grand Cayman; mailed to: National Heroes Day Committee. PO Box 111, George Town, Grand Cayman, KY1-9000; or emailed to nhd@gov.ky. Inquiries should be directed to nhd@gov.ky or telephone 244-2318.

