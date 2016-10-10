Fight at Cayman Islands night club early Saturday morning, 8 October; two arrests made

From RCIPS: Mon, Oct 10, 2016 at 11:46 AM

Around 4AM on Saturday, 8 October, officers responded to a report of a fight involving three men outside the Cotton Club on Shedden Road in George Town. When they arrived officers found one man bleeding heavily from injuries to his face. Two men, ages 19 and 24, from Bodden Town and George Town, respectively, were arrested on suspicion of assault and taken into custody. The victim was transported to Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment.

The men are now on Police bail.