The Evolution of the FIFA World Cup Logos
After the Olympic Games, the FIFA World Cup that takes place every four years in a different country every time is probably the largest international sport event in the world.
With the recent release of the next World Cup’s logo, which was as usual heavily criticized by both designers and non-designers, we thought it would be a good idea to take a look at the evolution of the World Cup’s logos since 1930.
Qatar 2022
Russia 2018
Brasil 2014
South Africa 2010
Germany 2006
Korea Japan 2002
France 1998
USA 1994
Italia 1990
Mexico 1986
Spain 1982
Argentina 1978
West Germany 1974
Mexico 1970
England 1966
Chile 1962
Sweden 1958
Switzerland 1954
Brasil 1950
France 1938
Italia 1934
Uruguay 1930
