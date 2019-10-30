The Evolution of the FIFA World Cup Logos

After the Olympic Games, the FIFA World Cup that takes place every four years in a different country every time is probably the largest international sport event in the world.

With the recent release of the next World Cup’s logo, which was as usual heavily criticized by both designers and non-designers, we thought it would be a good idea to take a look at the evolution of the World Cup’s logos since 1930.

Qatar 2022

Russia 2018

Brasil 2014

South Africa 2010

Germany 2006

Korea Japan 2002

France 1998

USA 1994

Italia 1990

Mexico 1986

Spain 1982

Argentina 1978

West Germany 1974

Mexico 1970

England 1966

Chile 1962

Sweden 1958

Switzerland 1954

Brasil 1950

France 1938

Italia 1934

Uruguay 1930

