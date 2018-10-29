October 30, 2018

Festival travel: best festivals around the world this November

October 29, 2018
By Arka Roy Chowdhury From times of India

Cayman Islands’ Pirates Week festival included in Times of India’s “Best November Festivals”

Cultural festivals are a big reason for travel, and more and more travellers are making their way through world events. Be it for music, art, or any other quirky topic, events in November 2018 ensure that you have a great time. The best festivals often incorporate a milieu of things that come together and provide an exceptional experience, and here we take a look at some of the best events in November from around the world. For those who like to experience new things, here is a list of festivals and world events for the month of November.

Monkey Buffet Festival, Thailand

No it is not a festival where you get monkeys for a buffet. The festival is celebrated every year in ’s Lopburi, and observed by giving fruits and vegetables to the local monkeys here in the Lopburi province. It is one of the strangest festivals you will ever visit, but in all honesty heart-warming. If you are a travel photographer, you can get some amazing clicks.

Date: November 24 to 25, 2018

African International Film Festival,

Credit: ThinkStock Photos

The beautiful nation of Nigeria also has the Nigerian film industry, which is also called Nollywood. Of course film buffs would find themselves very lucky to attend the African International Film Festival here in Nigeria. You will be able to watch short, medium, and feature length films here, and we believe that it would open your horizon of world cinema. You can watch some of Africa’s finest films here.

Date: November 11 to 17, 2018

Pirates Week Festival, Cayman Islands

This festival is as exciting as it sounds, and you will find yourself in the old-world full of pirate adventures. Celebrating its pirate history, the festival is a spectacle that is hosted in the month of November. Visitors will be part of street dances, costume contests, sporting competitions, and much more. You can also be part of mock pirate invasions! The festival is held in various parts of the island, namely, Cayman Brac, Grand Cayman, and Little Cayman.

Date: November 2 to 4, 2018 (Cayman Brac)
November 8 to 12, 2018 (Grand Cayman)
November 16 to 18, 2018 (Little Cayman)

Credit: ieyenews.com FILE

Winter Festival of Lights, Niagara Falls

Credit: ThinkStock Photos
The name of the festival is so enchanting, isn’t it? The Winter Festival of Lights is held in the Niagara Falls, and is definitely going to sweep you off your feet. The festival goes on for a long time, and starts in the month of November. Held in the Niagara Parks Winter Wonderland each year, the festival has almost 3 million lights shine on holiday decorations for visitors. It is an extraordinary affair that needs to be seen in order to believe. Fireworks also play an important role in the festival, so be prepared for some dazzling lights.

Date: November 3 to January 31, 2018 Iceland Airwaves, Iceland

Credit: ThinkStock Photos

A fantastic opportunity for music lovers, the festival is a great opportunity to travel. Experience the biggest names in music, and this year you have Hozier performing here. The festival is hosted across different venues, so you could check the listing and take your pick. It is indeed one of the very best, and that too in this beautiful weather at Iceland. What more could you ask for?

Date: November 7 to November 10, 2018

Foe more on this story go to: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/travel/things-to-do/festival-travel-best-festivals-around-the-world-this-november/as66409883.cms

