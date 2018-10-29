Festival travel: best festivals around the world this November

By Arka Roy Chowdhury From times of India
Cayman Islands’ Pirates Week festival included in Times of India’s “Best November Festivals”
Cultural festivals are a big reason for travel, and more and more travellers are making their way through world events. Be it for music, art, or any other quirky topic, events in November 2018 ensure that you have a great time. The best festivals often incorporate a milieu of things that come together and provide an exceptional experience, and here we take a look at some of the best events in November from around the world. For those who like to experience new things, here is a list of festivals and world events for the month of November.
Monkey Buffet Festival, Thailand
No it is not a festival where you get monkeys for a buffet. The festival is celebrated every year in Thailand’s Lopburi, and observed by giving fruits and vegetables to the local monkeys here in the Lopburi province. It is one of the strangest festivals you will ever visit, but in all honesty heart-warming. If you are a travel photographer, you can get some amazing clicks.
Date: November 24 to 25, 2018
African International Film Festival, Nigeria
The beautiful nation of Nigeria also has the Nigerian film industry, which is also called Nollywood. Of course film buffs would find themselves very lucky to attend the African International Film Festival here in Nigeria. You will be able to watch short, medium, and feature length films here, and we believe that it would open your horizon of world cinema. You can watch some of Africa’s finest films here.
Date: November 11 to 17, 2018
Pirates Week Festival, Cayman Islands
This festival is as exciting as it sounds, and you will find yourself in the old-world full of pirate adventures. Celebrating its pirate history, the festival is a spectacle that is hosted in the month of November. Visitors will be part of street dances, costume contests, sporting competitions, and much more. You can also be part of mock pirate invasions! The festival is held in various parts of the island, namely, Cayman Brac, Grand Cayman, and Little Cayman.
Date: November 2 to 4, 2018 (Cayman Brac)
November 8 to 12, 2018 (Grand Cayman)
November 16 to 18, 2018 (Little Cayman)
Winter Festival of Lights, Niagara Falls
Date: November 3 to January 31, 2018 Iceland Airwaves, Iceland
A fantastic opportunity for music lovers, the Iceland Airwaves festival is a great opportunity to travel. Experience the biggest names in music, and this year you have Hozier performing here. The festival is hosted across different venues, so you could check the listing and take your pick. It is indeed one of the very best, and that too in this beautiful weather at Iceland. What more could you ask for?
Date: November 7 to November 10, 2018
