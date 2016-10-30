FBI needs warrant for shared Weiner, Huma laptop

By Jason Devaney From Newsmax

The FBI’s newly discovered evidence in the Hillary Clinton email case is reportedly a laptop shared by Clinton aide Huma Abedin and her estranged husband Anthony Weiner, and now the bureau needs a warrant to search it.

According to NBC News, the FBI was examining the laptop because Weiner, a former congressman from New York, had been exchanging sexually graphic messages with a 15-year-old girl on it. The bureau discovered Abedin also used the laptop to send emails that might be related to the Clinton email matter.

Weiner and Abedin separated in August after Weiner was found to have been sexting with more women.

The FBI sent congressional leaders a letter Friday, alerting them that the investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state (2009-2013) was back open.

Republicans and Democrats are calling on the FBI to release more information about its latest findings, particularly with the Nov. 8 presidential election just days away.

IMAGE: Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner (Photo by Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images)

