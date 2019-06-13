Great last-minute Father’s Day gifts for 2019

New additions! Apple Watches, drones, escape rooms, wine clubs and lots of other cool stuff you still have time to get.

OK, all you spouses, sons and daughters: Procrastinate no more. Father’s Day is just three days away, meaning you have precious little time left to make your gift-buying decisions.

Fortunately, many stores are positioned to help last-minute shoppers. Amazon Prime subscribers can, of course, get two-day shipping on most items — possibly even one-day shipping, which would theoretically give you until Friday to pick a gift.

Walmart, meanwhile, offers free two-day shipping on orders of $35 or more, and there’s always the in-store pickup option as well.

Below I’ve rounded up some Father’s Day gift ideas you still have time to get. And if you act fast, you may still have time to choose from the Cheapskate’s best Father’s Day gifts as well.

Eachine E019 Stunt Drone: $21 (save $14) with code

Available at Amazon

Eachine

Get Dad this drone. Seriously. It’s ridiculously cool and comes with a paraglider guy that can ride parachute-style or op top of it, like some kind of crazy flying skateboarder. It normally sells for $35, but you can snag a solid discount with promo codeZV4YT927.

I have this. I’ve flown it. It’s a blast. Dad will love it.SEE AT AMAZON

Firstleaf Wine Club: First six bottles for $40 (save $39), plus free shipping for one year

Firstleaf

Dad loves wine, but probably doesn’t have time to seek out the best red blends or summer whites. Fortunately, Firstleaf offers expert curating depending on Dad’s preferences, then delivers six different bottles for him to try. This can happen at regular intervals (every one to three months), or just as a one-off.

The first shipment is just $40. Subsequent ones will be $79. In both cases, shipping is free when you use our link below. And while the first box won’t arrive in time for Father’s Day, just present Dad with any bottle of wine to represent the gift that’s coming. Easy peasy.SEE AT FIRSTLEAF

Omars Beast 26,800-mAh Portable Charger with AC Outlet: $63 (save $37) with code

Available at Amazon

Omars

Is Dad constantly running out of juice for his phone? Laptop? Nintendo Switch? All of the above? This “Beast” of a portable power bank can charge them all, and then some. Use code6EU9D2TR at checkout to score this exclusive discount.SEE AT AMAZON

Nikka Coffey Malt Whiskey: $55 and up

Available at Drizly

Nikka

Whatever Dad’s libation of preference, you can get it delivered same-day via Drizly, which works with local liquor shops. This particular whiskey is one I’m suddenly hearing mentioned all over the place, but it’s just one example of the kind of spirit you can get for dear old Dad.SEE AT DRIZLY

Apple Watch: $199 and up

Available at Amazon and Walmart

Apple

If Dad owns an iPhone, the Apple Watch is just about the perfect companion. It handles messaging, heart-rate monitoring, exercise tracking and tons more. Oh, yeah, it tells time, too.

The price to beat right now is $199 for Apple Watch Series 3 38mm (with black or white sport band), or the slightly larger 42mm model for $229. The link below will take you to Walmart’s product page, but you can also get the Apple Watch Series for $199 at Amazon.

You can class up this gift by adding something like a Milanese watch band for $12. While you’re at it, look at all the other inexpensive Apple Watch accessories you can get for Dad.

Echo smart speaker: $65

Available at Amazon

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

It’s not even Prime Day, and Amazon is already running one of the best Echo deals to date. At $65, the full-size smart speaker is a whopping 35% off. Of course, Dad doesn’t have to know that. He’ll just know that you got him an attractive, nice-sounding speaker loaded with Alexa smarts.

That price is good on all three fabric-cover colors; you can also get one of the wood finishes for $20 more.SEE AT AMAZONAMAZON ECHO REVIEW

Tickets to an escape room: Around $30 per person

Available locally and online

Zsolt Dobak, licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0

Escape rooms are a blast, and should appeal to any dad’s puzzle-loving nature. Bring a group and try to find all the clues and solve all the puzzles before time runs out.

Most rooms are themed — mad scientist, cold-war spies, zombies run amok and so on — and tickets usually run around $30 per person. Below I’ve included a link to national chain Escape the Room, but you can also hit up Groupon, and you should find package deals for any number of rooms in your area.

Better yet, call the business directly and ask if they’ll give you the same deal they’re advertising on Groupon. It’s a much better option for them, and you’ll still get a discount.SEE AT ESCAPE THE ROOM

Wivic 4-in-1 128GB flash drive: $21.93 with code

Available on Amazon

Wivic

With its Lightning connector at one end and USB/Micro-USB hybrid connector at the other, this high-capacity drive works with just about any device Dad owns. There’s even a USB-C adapter to accommodate his latest and greatest hardware.

The $21.93 price is yours when you click the on-page 5%-off coupon and then apply promo code BWD3ZF88 at checkout.SEE AT AMAZON

CBS All Access gift card: $25 and up

Available at Walmart

Walmart

Total nepotism play, here. (CNET is owned by CBS.) But that doesn’t change the fact that Dad would almost certainly enjoy new shows like Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Fight and The Twilight Zone, plus a massive library of old ones like MacGyver and Taxi.

A $25 gift card would be good for four full months of the service (at the $5.99-per-month, limited-commercials rate).SEE AT WALMART

Watch this space for more last-minute gift ideas as Father’s Day gets closer!

Watch this: Great gadgets for Dad at all prices 1:10

