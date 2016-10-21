Fatal single-car motor vehicle accident in North Side Fri Morning, 21 October

From RCIPS: Fri, Oct 21, 2016 at 7:13 AM

Today, Friday, 21 October, around 3AM, police and emergency personnel were called to the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Rum Point Road in the vicinity of House #193. The driver of a burgundy Land Rover, a woman, was taken to Cayman Islands Hospital by ambulance and pronounced deceased. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

Police can confirm the identity of the deceased as Heather Moffitt-Gibson, age 43, of North Side.

Police are at the scene of the accident this morning conducting enquiries. As a result Rum Point Road is partially closed, however vehicle traffic can still pass. Police expect to be on scene until after 8AM.

Anyone with information regarding this accident is encouraged to call the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254.