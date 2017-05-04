From Farnham Herald

THREE members of the same Farnham family were killed in a horrific car crash in the Cayman Islands on Tuesday (May 2).

Husband and wife Ian and Pamela Mansell, and Pamela’s sister Marlene Wright died after their Kia Rio hire car was hit head-on by a Honda Accord at around 7.17pm, just days after arriving in the Caribbean.

The 22 year old Jamaican driver of the Honda was also killed in the crash, which local police have described as the “worst ever” on Cayman’s roads.

Ian, 72, and Pamela, 74, from Dockenfield, and Marlene, 68, from Liphook, were staying at Morrit’s Tortuga Club on the east coast of the island, where they had also stayed on at least one previous visit to Cayman.

According to newspaper the Cayman Reporter, police on the island have revealed the car that hit them was driving above the speed limit and contained a number of illegal conch shells.

Two passengers, aged 11 and 26, were also thought to be travelling in the open boot of the Honda but survived the crash.

Ian Mansell was a long-time member of the Rotary Club of Farnham Weyside, which expressed its shock at the couple’s death in its Weysider newsletter on Thursday.

The club bulletin read: “As the Weysider was ready for distribution we received the tragic news that Farnham Weyside Rotarian Ian Mansell and his wife Pamela were killed in a road accident whilst they were on holiday in the Cayman Islands.

“Although Pam and Ian had no children of their own all of us at Farnham Weyside send our deepest condolences to other members of their families.”

Ian and Pamela were also active members of the Dockenfield community, and were heavily involved in organising this year’s Dockenfield Day fete as well as raising funds for the parish council’s purchase of a new recreation field.

*Anyone wishing to pay tribute to Ian, Pamela and Marlene can call Herald chief reporter Daniel Gee on 01252 899221 or email daniel.gee@farnhamherald.com.

For more on this story go to: http://www.farnhamherald.com/article.cfm?id=118827&headline=Farnham%20holiday-makers%20killed%20in%20%27worst%20ever%27%20crash%20on%20Caribbean%20island§ionIs=news&searchyear=2017