2016 YCLA Finalist’s Family Tea Party hosted by Cayman Islands Governor

From YCLA

Oct 18: The five finalists of the Young Caymanian Leadership Award (YCLA) joined Her Excellency the Governor, Helen Kilpatrick, for a family-oriented tea party on the Government House lawns on Tuesday afternoon, 18 October.

Joining the Governor and the 2016 YCLA Finalists were YCLA organisers, sponsors, past recipients and family members. Despite slightly inclement weather the Governor said it was such a joy to see a festive family atmosphere on the grounds and welcomed everyone into the shelter of the house when the rain started to pour. Come rain or shine, the YCLA supporters showed up for the afternoon festivities.

The event’s entertainment included a face painter, a balloon artist, snow cones by Kiwanis and dressed up local mascot characters: “Vern” Butterfield Bank dragon, “Iggy” National Trust blue iguana, “Sir Turtle” Department of Tourism turtle, and “Calypso” CIAA Cayman parrot. Food and beverage stations also catered to the guests.

The organisers formally introduced the five 2016 YCLA Finalists: Dr. Kristina Maxwell, Shena Ebanks, Tedrick Green, Brianna Wilkerson, and Dr. Alexandra Bodden. The 2016 YCLA Recipient for 2016 will be announced on Saturday, 5th November at a gala award ceremony at the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa. YCLF Director and Honorary Board member, Ms. Heather Bodden, admitted that selecting the five Finalists was a difficult task as this year had a strong group of nominations vying for position as 2016 YCLA Finalists. “Every year the magnitude and quality of Finalists get better and better, it is incredible to know we have such a strong group of active young leaders and role models in our community, I am so proud of these young people and that the YCLA continues to grow from strength to strength every year and all year long”, says Ms. Bodden.

Last year’s 2015 Recipient Mrs. Kellie Sandy spoke at the event about the importance of mentorship and building the youth of Cayman. She has spoken to over 15,000 people in the past year spreading the message of leadership in our community.

IMAGE: Governor Helen Kilpatrick (fourth, from right) with the five finalists in the Young Caymanian Leadership Award event: (l-r)Dr. Kristina Maxwell, Shena Ebanks, Tedrick Green, Brianna Wilkerson, and Dr. Alexandra Bodden,