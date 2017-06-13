Famed director and director of photography to attend Cayman Islands film festival

Famed Director and Director of Photography Adam Kane to attend CayFilm 2017

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands – CayFilm Cayman International Film Festival organisers have announced that veteran Director and Director of Photography Adam Kane will be joining the cast of film industry professionals expected at CayFilm 2017.

Kane will be conducting a panel on working in the film business; sharing some of his stories from his early days shooting such TV shows and movies as The Boondock Saints, Grey’s Anatomy and Heroes; and then his incredible jump to directing which led to such projects as Pushing Daisies, Being Human, The Minority Report, 24 and American Gods.

Kane was born in Southern California to a musical family but found his personal voice by telling stories with pictures and creating home movies. Twenty-five years of filmmaking has made him one of the most sought after Directors working in Hollywood. He has directed episodes of the hit series Daredevil, Hannibal, Sleepy Hollow, Extant, Falling Skies, Supernatural, The Mentalist, Kings, My Own Worst Enemy and the pilot for the Stephen King series Haven. He has also worked with such actors as Matthew McConaughey, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Downey, Jr., Willem Dafoe and Charlie Sheen.

CayFilm takes place from June 30th to July 3rd, and includes daily film screenings, question and answer sessions with filmmakers, panel discussions, workshops, exclusive premiere screenings and two VIP events. The theme of the Festival this year is Film, Food and Fashion.

For more information about the CayFilm Cayman International Film Festival log on to www.cayfilm.com or email info@cayfilm.com.

About CayFilm Cayman International Film Festival

CayFilm Cayman International Film Festival is an annual multi-day spectacular event designed to create new interest and excitement about the Cayman Islands as a world-class filming destination. Included in the festival will be daily film screenings, question and answer sessions with filmmakers, panel discussions, workshops, exclusive premiere screenings, and two celebrity gala events. It is our vision to open up the Cayman Islands to the film industry around the world whilst opening up the world to

Cayman’s young and aspiring filmmakers.

The Festival team is also working to develop the Cayman Media Academy (CMA) under the CayFilm umbrella to educate Cayman’s youth by offering classes and qualifications relating to different career fields within the industry. This will be run throughout the year with the eventual goal of having a full-time degree programme available at our own purpose-built facility. Young children will have their own specially designed programmes to inspire and give confidence about their own unique abilities as filmmakers.