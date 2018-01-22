Expert Director joins Cayman Islands accountancy firm

Global accountancy, tax and advisory firm Grant Thornton is pleased to announce its continued growth in the Cayman Islands with the recruitment of Margot MacInnis as a director of Grant Thornton Specialist Services (Cayman) Limited, their Cayman based restructuring and insolvency practice.

With an experienced background of over 20 years in restructuring and insolvency, Ms MacInnis’ work frequently had a cross border focus; including work in Cayman, BVI, Bermuda, Bahamas, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Luxembourg, France and the United States.

As a qualified insolvency practitioner in the Cayman Islands, Ms MacInnis takes appointments as both an office holder and officer of the Grand Court. She is also a chartered accountant, certified fraud examiner, and certified anti-money laundering specialist.

Hugh Dickson, managing director of Grant Thornton Specialist Services, expressed delight in welcoming Ms MacInnis, commenting that she was a “fantastic addition to the Grant Thornton team”.

Mr Dickson added: “Margot has an excellent reputation and network of connections in the offshore insolvency and restructuring market; having been appointed to some of the largest insolvency appointments in the Caribbean. She brings critical thinking and broad perspective to client engagements. She has also trailblazed the use of data mining in the region for asset recovery and realisation purposes. I certainly look forward to working with her to expand our service offering here and internationally.”

Grant Thornton has one of the largest specialist restructuring and insolvency teams in the Caribbean, having managed some of the highest profile assignments in the region, including multi-billion US$ cases such as Saad Investments Company Ltd, Stanford International Bank, Kaupting and CL Financial Limited. Its Offshore Financial Services centre network provides an integrated asset tracing, recovery and insolvency services across sixteen offshore and midshore jurisdictions. These include Switzerland, Cyprus, Dubai, Hong Kong and Mauritius amongst others, as well as seven Caribbean jurisdictions including the Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands offshore centres.