Excitement grows as Impact Cayman17 Conference lines up keynotes

Event showcases Cayman to Tech and Internet marketing professionals gathering here once again for the latest industry developments

13th January 2017, George Town, Grand Cayman – Cayman Enterprise City (CEC) and the Internet Marketing Association (IMA) announced today that the IMPACT CAYMAN 17 Conference will take place April 26 – 28, 2017 at the Kimpson Seafire Resort and Spa on Seven Mile Beach. CEC and the IMA, representing more than a million Internet marketing professionals worldwide, vow to make 2017’s event bigger and better than last year’s. With an outstanding lineup of speakers from Google, Microsoft, and Teradata in 2016, the partners are raising the bar for 2017 and working with entities including IBM, Cision and Radius to name a few.

“We are gearing up for another impressive experience, at Cayman’s liveliest conference this April. The IMA team is working around the clock leveraging their contacts in the tech world secure world-class content and a great line up of keynote speakers for this event. “said Charlie Kirkconnell, CEO of CEC.

The Internet Marketing Association sees Cayman as the ideal jurisdiction for its members to expand internationally and Cayman Enterprise City as the perfect solution for them. Through its formal partnership with CEC, the IMA is hosting a series of its annual conferences in the Cayman Islands. The association regularly brings together industry thought-leaders and its members to learn, engage and define Internet Marketing best practices. In addition to showcasing Cayman, IMPACT CAYMAN17 also offers local business leaders, entrepreneurs and marketers the chance to join in and learn the latest trends in this fast-paced, ever-evolving industry.

Every event the IMA hosts is full of high-tech mastery and pizazz, and this conference will have added flare by being hosted in Grand Cayman’s newest beach resort where they will have access the latest A/V technology. Thursday, April 27 will be a full conference day topped off with dinner under the stars on Seven Mile Beach. The following day a “thought-leaders” breakfast is scheduled where attendees will learn about the latest trends in virtual reality, the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Business Intelligence, Predictive Analytics, Digital Marketing trends and what motivates millennials, from global experts.

Four new stimulating elements have been added to the conference – The IMA is welcoming Jeanniey Mullen CMO of Mercer, the world’s largest HR consulting firm with 25,000 employees in more than 130 countries. Mullen, a dynamic and world-renowned keynote speaker heads up the new IMA Women’s Leader’s Group, will be hosting an inspirational global women’s leader’s panel.

Other new conference content includes:

 Evite CEO Victor Cho, head of the exclusive IMA’s Business Influencers Group, will be moderating a panel of experts.

 Plus, a new Start-up Battlefield contest will be hosted, and judged by successful Venture Capitalists looking for outstanding tech pitches at the conference. Locals can join international startups competing for investors and entrant details will be published soon.

“This is our third year producing IMPACT in Cayman and my confidence level is high for an end to end experience that will grow local, national and international business leaders with personal and professional inputs,” says Sinan Kanatsiz, Chairman, IMA. “Blending intelligent thought leaders with human interest stories is the right blend for success, we plan to bring that back to Cayman in April”.

The Honourable Alden McLaughlin, Premier of the Cayman Islands, and other government ministers and officials will be attending IMPACT CAYMAN17. The conference will also provide an amazing opportunity for local firms to access a captive audience from a dynamic tech industry. Special discounts are being offered to local professionals who want to attend some of the event to mix and mingle and learn from global tech industry pros. There has been great interest from local companies wishing to become partners to the conference, so their brands can be associated with Cayman’s leading tech and entrepreneurial event.

About Cayman Enterprise City

Cayman Enterprise City is the Cayman Islands’ award-winning Special Economic Zone, focused on knowledge-based industries, technology companies and specialized services businesses. With a dedicated Government Authority and guaranteed fast-track processes, International companies can quickly and efficiently establish a genuine physical presence in Cayman. Over 180 companies have already set up in the zone where businesses can take advantage of Cayman’s jurisdictional benefits which include zero corporate tax, zero income tax and zero capital gains tax, along with a raft of special zone concessions and incentives. These concessions were designed to attract international companies from five specific high-tech sectors; internet science and technology, media and new-media ventures, commodities and derivatives, and maritime services.

Call: +1-345-945-3722 E-mail: h.cahill@caymanenterprisecity.com Web: www.caymanenterprisecity.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/caymanenterprisecity Twitter: @CEC_Cayman LinkedIn: Cayman Enterprise City

About the Internet Marketing Association

IMA is one of the fastest growing Internet marketing groups in the world, with more than 1,300,000 professional members in fields including sales, marketing, business ownership, programming and creative development. Its provides a platform where proven Internet marketing strategies are demonstrated and shared to increase members’ value to their

organizations. IMA is underwritten by corporate partners to provide an opportunity to learn, engage and define best practices without making a financial commitment. www.imanetwork.org