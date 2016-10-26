Excelaire announces its certification as an authorized maintenance provider for Cayman Island-Registered Private Jets

OCT. 24, 2016 (Ronkonkoma, NY) — Hawthorne Global Aviation Services today announced that its Part 145 maintenance repair station operation located at its ExcelAire facility in Long Island, NY has been approved by the Cayman Islands CAA as an authorized maintenance provider for private jets registered in the Cayman Islands.

“We are thrilled to receive Cayman Island certification, and are among the few companies that are authorized to work on Cayman registered aircraft, which is a recognition of our overall maintenance excellence,” said Ralph Michielli, Chief Operating Officer, ExcelAire. “We provide private jet maintenance services 24/7 and 98% of our work is done in-house by our highly qualified team.”

Hawthorne Global Aviation Services at its ExcelAire facility specializes in worldwide jet charters, aircraft management, maintenance, and FBO services.

Maintenance services are located at MacArthur Airport in Long Island, NY. An authorized FAA repair station, it is also an authorized Embraer factory service center and has extensive experience with Gulfstream, Citation, Learjet, Hawker, Challenger and Falcon jets.

About Hawthorne Global Aviation Services

www.hawthorne.aero

Hawthorne Global Aviation Services is a premier provider of general aviation services, including first class FBO services, tailored charter solutions, turnkey aircraft management and FAA approved aircraft maintenance. Hawthorne operates four premiere Fixed Based Operators (FBOs) located at: MacArthur Airport in Islip, NY (KISP); Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta, GA (KRYY); Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, IL (KPWK); and Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, WI (KEAU). For more information, please visit www.hawthorne.aero.

More News and Updates from Hawthorne Global