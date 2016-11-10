Erika Solano has been appointed Director of Lifestyle at Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa, Cayman Islands

From Hospitality Net

Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa announces the appointment of Erika Solano as Director of Lifestyle. The resort’s first Director of Lifestyle, her position was developed to supplement Westin Grand Cayman’s two-phase renovation, which will be completed in 2017. In her newly created role, Solano is focused on enhancing guest experience around the resort’s redesigned freshwater pool, considered to be the island’s largest, and at the Westin Grand Cayman’s beach, which sits on the widest and most expansive area of the renowned Seven Mile Beach. Solano has been tasked with developing, implementing and leading lifestyle recreation activities that appeal to guests of all ages and personalities, as well as staying abreast of the latest trends in hospitality programming. Beyond managing and marketing said activities, Solano also supervises the resort’s recreational staff and Kids Club attendants. Her appointment, coupled with the resort’s top-to-bottom enhancement, will further continue the gracious hospitality and unique, memorable experiences that guests have become accustomed to at one of the Caribbean’s most sought after addresses. Highlights of the renovation include the debut of a more sweeping and inviting lobby area, public spaces featuring a stylishly modern yet island sensibility, a completely redesigned swim-up bar for guests to enjoy signature refreshing cocktails and take in expansive views of the Seven Mile Beach, as well as a transformed fitness center and more convenient retail outlets.

Westin Grand Cayman will continue its transformation through 2017 with the renovation of its guestrooms and suites, including bathrooms and additional public areas. Complementing the resort’s new look, Solano is overseeing the introduction of a lineup of new services and activities, including the introduction of a new pool and beach concierge, a water’s-edge call-waiter button, as well as expanded live musical entertainment to heighten guest relaxation and enjoyment while enjoying the world’s best beach. Solano arrived at Westin Grand Cayman from The Walt Disney Company, where she most recently held the position of Assistant Cruise Director of Disney Cruise Lines. In this role, Solano was in charge of planning and logistics for family and adult entertainment and providing excellent service to more than 2,500 passengers per cruise and leadership and development to more than 200 front line crew and managers. Born and raised in Mexico City, Solano earned a Bachelor’s degree in public accounting from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM) as well as an MBA in International Hospitality and Service Industry with a specialization in Marketing and Innovation from Glion Institute in Switzerland.

IMAGE: Erika Solano

