Ericsson and ETECSA strengthen partnership for mobile connectivity in Cuba

Strategic agreements focus on developing new services that will enhance consumer experiences and accessibility

Cuban users enjoy superior mobile connectivity experience and high-performing networks, as well as advanced solutions and services

Partnership reinforces the existing relationship between the two companies since 1994

In response to Cuba’s voice and data traffic growth and increasing demand for advanced mobile services, ETECSA has extended its strategic partnership with Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) to improve, and will continue joint efforts to enhance, customers’ mobile connectivity experience.

Today, Cuba’s mobile coverage is available to approximately 85% of the population via 2G technology, while in the provincial capitals, tourism centers, and areas of economic interest 3G technology is used. In general, the country has approximately 33% mobile penetration and ETECSA plans to offer new value-added mobile services.

ETECSA highlights that meeting its customers’ expectations and delivering high-quality services are priorities, and that it is important to work constantly to make improvements in these areas. Having Ericsson as a partner helps the operator to expand and improve its mobile services offering to its subscribers.

Tania Velázquez, CMO of ETECSA says: “At ETECSA, we value innovation and the skills to provide excellence in service; we have made huge efforts in delivering an unbeatable customer experience in mobile services. Together with Ericsson, we will be able to provide our customers with superior services and performance.”

“Ericsson has supported ETECSA since the beginning, and has had a key role in most of the company’s startups. This agreement confirms our commitment to further contribute to the success of ETECSA in this challenging market environment. It also represents a significant recognition of Ericsson’s technological leadership and our ability to sustain ETECSA in its future successful business growth,” remarked Clayton Cruz, Vice-president Ericsson Latin America and Caribbean.

ETECSA and Ericsson have enjoyed a long-term partnership since 1994, based on a common commitment to enhancing the telecom experience for Cuban customers.

Ericsson is the driving force behind the Networked Society – a world leader in communications technology and services. Our long-term relationships with every major telecom operator in the world allow people, business and society to fulfill their potential and create a more sustainable future.

Our services, software and infrastructure – especially in mobility, broadband and the cloud – are enabling the telecom industry and other sectors to do better business, increase efficiency, improve the user experience and capture new opportunities.

With approximately 115,000 professionals and customers in 180 countries, we combine global scale with technology and services leadership. We support networks that connect more than 2.5 billion subscribers. Forty percent of the world’s mobile traffic is carried over Ericsson networks. And our investments in research and development ensure that our solutions – and our customers – stay in front.

Founded in 1876, Ericsson has its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Net sales in 2015 were SEK 246.9 billion (USD 29.4 billion). Ericsson is listed on NASDAQ OMX stock exchange in Stockholm and the NASDAQ in New York.

Ericsson has been present in Latin America since 1896, when the company established an agreement in Colombia and delivered equipment for the first time in the region. In the early 1900s, Ericsson increased its presence in Latin America by signing commercial deals in Argentina, Brazil and Mexico. Today, Ericsson is present in 56 countries within South America, Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean, which combined count the region as one of the few with complete Ericsson installations, including a Production Unit, R&D Center and Training Center. Ericsson is the market leading telecom supplier, with over 40% market share in Latin America and more than 100 telecom service contracts in the region.

www.ericsson.com/jm

www.ericsson.com/jm/news

twitter.com/EricssonCarib

www.facebook.com/Ericsson

www.youtube.com/ericsson

www.slideshare.net/EricssonLatinAmerica/