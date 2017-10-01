Eric Ripert, Anthony Bourdain to headline Cayman Cookout

From Caribbean Journal

The Caribbean’s food festival circuit has only been growing in recent years, but one festival has regularly drawn the biggest names: the Cayman Islands’ Cayman Cookout, now celebrating its 10th anniversary.

This year’s festival, which takes place Jan, 10-14, 2018, will be headlined as in years past by superstar chefs Eric Ripert, Anthony Bourdain and Jose Andres.

The 2018 Cookout, which will feature more than 40 scheduled events, will also draw celebrity chefs including Emeril Lagasse, Alfred Portale, Daniel Boulud, Dominique Crenn, Michael Mina, Rick Bayless, Robert Irvine and Sean Brock, who will all host events throughout the weekend.

Events include everything from a paella session with Andres to the staple event at Cayman Cookout: The Adventures of Eric & Tony, which takes guests on a culinary “globe-spanning journey” with Ripert and Bourdain.