Eric Ripert announces Cayman Cookout 2020 Lineup

In an exclusive lunch at Le Bernardin, chef Eric Ripert announced the dates and lineup for the 12th annual Cayman Cookout, a four-day food festival held at The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman. Cayman Cookout stands out for its relaxed, yet exclusive atmosphere: The hotel is open only to guests who have purchased packages to the Cookout, ensuring an intimate and family feel. The chefs are accessible and come with their families (Ripert jokes that the reason so many chefs return year after year is because their families demand it).

A lunch at this year’s Cayman Cookout

Events range from the sensational gala dinner, where each course is prepared by a different chef, to relaxed cooking demonstrations, a barefoot beach BBQ and José Andres’s signature entrance (he’s arrived by parachute, submersible vehicle and jet ski – each year, he tries to outdo himself). A yearly highlight is the extremely competitive petanque tournament, where each chef has a team. Ripert says last year they were playing using flashlights and he was nearly late to the gala dinner — that’s how intense it is.

Caviar paired with fresh fish and tropical flavors

Cayman Cookout is hosted by Ripert and visiting chefs include Dominique Crenn, whose San Francisco restaurant, Saison, has three Michelin stars; Daniel Boulud, José Andres and Clare Smyth, each with two Michelin stars; and other world-renowned chefs. It will take place from January 16-20, 2020 and packages are available for purchase online.

