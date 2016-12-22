Entertainment through the ages for Taste of Cayman 2017

The Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival organisers have announced a “decades” theme for the entertainment for the 2017 festival being held onSaturday January 28 at the Festival Green, Camana Bay.

Headline acts include international tribute entertainers Paul McCartney, David Bowie, Madonna and Lady Gaga. Accompanying the tribute acts will be local musicians and a line-up of Caymanian artists to be announced soon.

“Taste of Cayman is an event for the entire community as well as visitors to our islands and it is really important to us that we feature music that everyone will enjoy,” Ms Tiffany Dixon-Ebanks, Executive Director of the Cayman Islands Tourism Association said. “Our entertainment has been lined up to ensure there is something to suit everyone’s musical taste buds.”

“Tribute acts have always been a huge hit at Taste of Cayman. Performing a huge repertoire of hits from every decade, these tribute acts have toured the world and are extremely popular. They consist of entertainers who want to delight their audience and who are really looking forward to performing here in Cayman.”

“It is also important to us that we take this opportunity to not only highlight the culinary talents we have here in the Cayman Islands but also our wider pool of creative artists. We are happy to be able to give our local performers a platform to share their talents.”

Image caption: Tribute acts have become a highlight of Taste of Cayman in previous years

Tickets can be purchased here: www.tasteofcayman.org/tickets

Additional information:

General admission: $40.00

Price on gate: $50.00

Kids (ages 5-13): $20.00

VIP tickets*: $150.00

*VIP tickets include entry to the VIP Hospitality Lounge, 25 food and drink tickets, 1 experience voucher, welcome drinks and canapes, express entry and a private cash bar.

Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival 2017:

Taste of Cayman began in the late 80’s, when a small number of restaurants from the Cayman Islands Restaurant Association met in a field to compete in a Chili Cook Off. The event has now grown into what it is today, with thousands of festival goers and over 45 restaurants, bars and vendors participating in the island’s largest foodie gathering. 2017’s Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival will be the 29th annual festival and includes new features such as the VIP area.