Engel & Völkers officially opens Cayman Islands shop with Grand Opening even

Engel & Völkers Officially Opens 100th North American Shop in the Cayman Islands with Grand Opening Event

Event marks international premium real estate firm expansion into the Caribbean market

CAYMAN ISLANDS (November 7, 2016) – Engel & Völkers North America, the North American operations for the European-based premium real estate firm, celebrated the official launch of its first Caribbean shop in the Cayman Islands with a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration. The opening comes with the union between Engel & Völkers and Capital Realty Cayman, a leading real estate company serving Cayman Islands for over a decade.

“The official opening of Engel & Völkers Cayman Islands represents an enormous milestone for our firm, as it not only extends our footprint to the Caribbean but is also Engel & Völkers North America’s 100th shop,” said Anthony Hitt, CEO of Engel & Völkers North America. “Heidi and Jon showcase an on-the-ground know-how and long-term experience that aligns best with Engel & Völkers’ white-glove level of service and international network to serve the global clientele increasingly drawn to the area.”

The event began with a ribbon cutting ceremony led by top Engel & Völkers representatives. Following the ceremony, over 180 guests were treated to a reception at Abacus Camana Bay featuring speeches from special guests including Anthony Hitt, CEO of Engel & Völkers North America; Heidi Kiss and Jon Kiss, owners of Engel & Völkers Cayman Islands; Adrian Lynch, Chairman of Special Olympics Cayman; and Winston Connolly, Member of Legislative Assembly for the District of George Town.

“The Cayman Islands is a safe oasis that continually attracts those drawn to friendly locale and a laidback, yet luxurious, quality of life,” said Heidi Kiss, co-owner of Engel & Völkers Cayman Islands. “As the area continues to become the go-to Caribbean destination for buyers and sellers both from North America and across the globe, Engel & Völkers Cayman Islands will best meet their comprehensive real estate needs.”

Engel & Völkers Cayman Islands, with a main office situated at #7 Tropic Centre in 13 Earth Close, will provide leading services for buyers and sellers of premier properties in the Cayman Islands. Known for its beautiful landscape, unmatched quality of life, “Cayman Kind” residents and its unique abundance of culinary offerings, the Cayman Islands has recently begun to increasingly lure in buyers draw to the area’s growing medical, hospitality and retail industries.

“Engel & Völkers provides the well-connected global network and key technology and tools that will perfectly complement our marketplace intel to provide a top-tier level of service to the diverse range of buyers drawn to the Cayman Islands’ robust real estate market,” said Jon Kiss, co-owner of Engel & Völkers Cayman Islands.

With the opening of shops in Atlanta, Hilton Head, Houston, St. George, Long Beach, LA – South Bay, Minneapolis, New Orleans and Charlotte and in Canada, Victoria, Calgary, Montreal, Vancouver Island, Toronto and York, Engel & Völkers continues to strengthen its presence in the premium real estate market across North America. Additionally, Engel & Völkers continues to expand throughout the United States with planned openings in several new markets.

About Engel & Völkers

Since its beginning in 1977 as a specialty boutique providing exclusive, high-end real estate services in Hamburg, Germany, Engel & Völkers has become one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property, yachts and private aviation. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 8,000 real estate advisors in more than 700 brokerages spanning 32 countries across five continents, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services. It established Engel & Völkers North America in 2007 and assembled a team of the industry’s top leaders, performers and real estate innovators to expand operations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and tools; multiple platforms for mobile, social and web; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated.

