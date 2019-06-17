Empowering Young Leaders in the Fight Against Mosquito-Borne Disease

From The Cayman Islands Ministry of Health

CARPHA invites secondary school students to participate in a poster, video and photography competition on the theme “Empowering Young Leaders in the Fight against Mosquito Borne Diseases”

The Caribbean Public Health Agency invites secondary

school students to participate in a poster, video and

photography competition on the theme “Empowering

Young Leaders in the Fight against Mosquito Borne

Diseases”

PRIZES

Poster, Video and Photography Competition

Awareness2019

CATEGORIES

Winning Schools In Health Promotion

1ST PRIZE: up to US$5000 worth of school supplies and equipment

2ND PRIZE: up to US$3500 worth of school supplies and equipment

3RD PRIZE: up to US$2500 worth of school supplies and equipment

Surveillance

1ST PRIZE: Laptop

2ND PRIZE: Tablet

3RD PRIZE: Smartphone

Application Deadline: October 31st, 2019.

For Criteria and other information visit: http://caribbeanmosquitoweek.carpha.org/

Category 1: Health Promotion

Design Posters and videos to educate your schools

and communities

Category 2: Active Mosquito Surveillance

Take photographs of unusual mosquito breeding sites.



