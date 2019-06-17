Empowering Young Leaders in the Fight Against Mosquito-Borne Disease
From The Cayman Islands Ministry of Health
CARPHA invites secondary school students to participate in a poster, video and photography competition on the theme “Empowering Young Leaders in the Fight against Mosquito Borne Diseases”
Poster, Video and Photography Competition
Awareness2019
CATEGORIES
Winning Schools In Health Promotion
1ST PRIZE: up to US$5000 worth of school supplies and equipment
2ND PRIZE: up to US$3500 worth of school supplies and equipment
3RD PRIZE: up to US$2500 worth of school supplies and equipment
Surveillance
1ST PRIZE: Laptop
2ND PRIZE: Tablet
3RD PRIZE: Smartphone
Application Deadline: October 31st, 2019.
For Criteria and other information visit: http://caribbeanmosquitoweek.carpha.org/
Category 1: Health Promotion
Design Posters and videos to educate your schools
and communities
Category 2: Active Mosquito Surveillance
Take photographs of unusual mosquito breeding sites.
