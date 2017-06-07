‘Empire’ stars Trai and Grace Byers’ wedding photos are so dreamy!

By Njideka Akabogu From The Net ng

The two met on the set of Empire; just a quick reminder that you can find love at work.

One year after their private wedding in the Cayman Islands, Empire stars, Trai Byers and Grace Gealey are finally letting us into the very romantic ceremony and yes, it was every bit as dreamy as we hoped it would be.

The couple shared the first official photos from their wedding which will be appearing in the latest edition of Cayman Vows magazine.

“On this day, I married the love of my life. Here’s to a lifetime with my angel❤️,” Trai wrote.

Grace who made a really beautiful bride in a stunning dress by Monique Lhuillier shared the story behind the dress.

“Like a normal gal without any fame or fuss, I wanted to peruse bridal shops and feel the sacred magic of finding the perfect dress. I decided to turn down all of the gracious custom gown design offers (thank you ❤️) and instead, embarked with my mama + sister on this quiet, special journey. It was one of the most intimate and vulnerable experiences I’ve ever encountered and I will never forget it. In the end, this @moniquelhuillier gown won me over and made me feel like more than just a bride…I felt like a queen. It couldn’t have been more perfect.

Also, a very special thank you to @debrashirley1111 who handcrafted every detail of my fascinator and birdcage veil,” she wrote.

In another post, she clarified that it wasn’t their wedding anniversary, just the official launch of pictures from their big day.

“Not our anniversary (it was last month) but it IS the official launch of our wedding photos! We are so honored to grace the very first cover of the brand new ‘Cayman Vows’ magazine and to finally share snippets of our special day. All moments were captured by the incomparable local talents of @dgp345 and @rebeccadavidsonphotography.”

Trai, 33 and Grace, 22 met while working on the set of Fox television drama, Empire – just a quick reminder that you can find love at work.

For more on this story go to: http://thenet.ng/2017/06/empire-stars-trai-and-grace-byers-wedding-photos-are-so-dreamy/