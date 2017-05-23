Elections Office corrects wrong addresses of Polling Stations in the Cayman Reporter Elections Supplement

The Elections Office has been alerted to errors in the Cayman Reporter elections printed supplement which has 11 polling station locations wrong.

“We are very concerned that voters will be going to wrong locations and might not have time to get to the right one. We don’t want that happening. I am urging all voters to check their correct location listed here or on our website today so that they are not inconvenienced tomorrow,” said Supervisor of Elections, Mr. Wesley Howell. “I have asked the Reporter for corrections. The entire correct list is posted on the Elections Office website on www.elections.ky,” the Supervisor added.

The correct locations, as on the Elections Office website, and the wrong ones in the Cayman Reporter are listed below:

(GIS)

EDITOR: The addresses we show today on iNews Cayman under “CAYMAN ISLANDS: Where to Vote” are CORRECT!!

