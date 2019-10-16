Eddie Hall rejuvenates with stem cell therapy in Grand Cayman

By Louis A. Cona MD From DVCSTEM



Eddie Hall, The Worlds Strongest Man 2017, pictured at DVC Stem in Grand Cayman Wednesday, where he is undergoing stem cell treatment. Photo: Jason Kennedy

Eddie “The Beast” Hall received an infusion of over 300 million cord tissue-derived mesenchymal stem cells at DVC Stem. Eddie Hall wanted the best treatment available – this particular method (delivering expanded mesenchymal cells) is extremely potent at combating inflammation and general wear & tear on the body.

A lifetime of hard work, dedication and perseverance lead Eddie Hall to become The World’s Strongest Man in 2017. Eddie “The Beast” Hall has won multiple strongman competitions and currently holds the world record for heaviest deadlift in the world at 500 kg, which he achieved in 2016. Eddie Hall, 31 is now retired from competing in professional strongman competitions but that has not stopped him from continuing and expanding his endeavours.

It turns out, that becoming the World’s Strongest Man can take a toll on the human body, this lead Eddie towards stem cell therapy in order to help him continue to push his limits.

It’s been an incredible journey, from truck mechanic to superstar, and one that continues to amaze me every day. It has taken me across the globe, and allowed me to meet some truly remarkable people. I’ve broken world records – I remain the only person ever to deadlift half a tonne – and become a familiar face to millions.

Eddie “The Beast” Hall with Dr. Louis A. Cona Medical Director of DVC Stem in Grand Cayman. Photo Credit: Jason Kennedy

The strongman received an infusion of over 300 million cord tissue-derived mesenchymal stem cells at DVC Stem a stem cell therapy clinic in Grand Cayman. The cells are sourced from US-based, FDA-registered lab Vitro Biopharma, located in Golden, CO. The treatment is designed to target and reduce inflammation as well as promote tissue regeneration. Although some stem cell procedures are available in the United States & UK – Eddie Hall wanted the best treatment available – this particular method (delivering expanded mesenchymal cells) is not approved in either country.

DVC Stem and Vitro Biopharma have looked after me today. Super stoked to see the results, thank you very much! – Eddie Hall

Eddie discovered DVC Stem after learning about the treatment champion bodybuilder, Lou Ferrigno, had undergone in March of this year. He had also heard positive reviews from mutual friends that had pursued cellular therapy in the past.

“The treatment was absolutely amazing, Dr. Cona talked me through the whole procedure and kept me relaxed the entire time. I am excited for tomorrow, I am going to go home, relax, eat some nice food and I feel like i’m going to wake up tomorrow feeling like superman.”

Why did Eddie Hall get treatment in Grand Cayman?

It is important to note that DVC Stem is quite different than other stem cell clinics in regards to its protocols. Firstly they are able to administer expanded mesenchymal cells in a safe and regulated manner, their cells are all sourced from their FDA compliant partner lab Vitro Biopharma in Golden Colorado, USA which uses only American Association of Tissue Bank (AATB) certified suppliers of US ethically donated, full term, human umbilical cords. Secondly their protocols are highly regulated by the Cayman Islands government whose medical regulations are on par with the United States, Canada & UK. Thirdly their clinic is located on one of the most beautiful beaches in the world (Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman), this allows their patients to unwind before and after treatment in a beautiful setting.‍

It was a lot easier than I thought, took about 3 hours to finish the whole stem cell IV portion of the stem cell therapy. Someone like myself, I’m always achy, inflamed and I’ve got a bad back shoulders and hip. The best thing is the regenerative potential with the organs especially the heart, it’s going to help those heal and remove scar tissue, stem cell therapy is going to give me a good revamp and that’s exactly what I needed. – Eddie Hall

Eddie Hall was in North America filming his new TV show Eddie Eats America. The new series follows Eddie Hall, as he essentially eats his was through America, powering through one gigantic meal at a time. Eddie currently consumes up to 12,000 calories a day to feed his extreme weight lifting regime. He has a lot of body to feed as he is 6ft 3in tall and weighs over 360 lbs.

Stem cell therapy has the ability to combat years of wear & tear and chronic low grade inflammation. This can make them extremely effective for athletes looking to rejuvenate their bodies after years of strain due to high intensity training and sports activities.

