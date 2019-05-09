Economic Forum to provide update on key policies

Chris Kirkennell

The Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Ministry of Finance & Economic Development will host the 2019 Chamber of Commerce Economic Forum at the Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Delegates will receive an update on the Government’s finances from Hon. Roy McTaggart, Minister for Finance and Economic Development, and the key economic policies that the Ministry is considering.

Hon Roy McTaggart

“As the main goal of the Chamber of Commerce is to help further business development across our islands, it is important to us to be able to analyse the impact of policies and assess how much they have helped or hindered the local business community, in order to provide recommendation on how to further develop and improve such policies,” President of the Chamber of Commerce, Chris Kirkconnell, said.

“The policies that will be discussed at the forum are important for all local business-owners to know and understand, as these policies directly impact decisions that they will need to make to ensure that their business is successful,” Mr. Kirkconnell said. “We are thrilled to present this opportunity for our members to further educate themselves on these policies.”

The Economic Forum will also present delegates with the opportunity to participate in interactive panel discussions following each presentation, covering topics such as planning for the impact of Economic Substance legislation; growing a sustainable tourism product; Preparing Cayman’s workforce and the new WORC plan and balancing population, infrastructure and economic growth.

“As always, it is important to us to give our members a platform to have their quires answered and to receive clarification on important topic. The Forum serves as a great opportunity for this,” Mr. Kirkconnell said.

The Economic Forum is proudly sponsored by DART, Cayman First, the Department of Tourism and Coldwell Banker.

The forum will run from 12:30 – 6:30 P.M., on Friday, May 31st. Tickets are $50, including lunch and cocktail reception and are available at www.caymanchamber.ky