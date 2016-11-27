Early Bird tickets now on sale for Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival 2017

Early Bird tickets for the 29th annual Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival are now on sale online and at participating outlets for only $35.

Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival is the Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA)’s biggest annual fundraiser and one of Cayman’s largest and longest running annual events. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, 28 January 2017 at the Festival Green, Camana Bay from 5pm until 11.45pm.

Taste of Cayman Food & Drink tickets are available for purchase online and Early Birds can get their tickets here (tasteofcayman.org/tickets) for a discounted price of $35 up until and including Saturday 10 November, as opposed to the regular ticket price of $40.

Physical Early Bird tickets will also be available at Funky Tangs, Tower, Bon Vivant and all Digicel retail outlets from today and up until and including Saturday December 10. The Early Bird tickets can be purchased at these locations during regular business hours.

“Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival is a celebration of Cayman’s diverse and delicious offerings and there’s something to suit everybody, from tasty ice-creams to grown-up cocktails, delicious street food and gourmet masterpieces,” said Tiffany Dixon-Ebanks, Executive Director of CITA.

“2017’s event will be bigger and better than ever before, with the traditional competitions continuing, including the Heavy Cake and Mixology competitions. There will also be some new aspects of the festival to look forward to, including a VIP area, kid’s activities and many more exciting features which will be revealed closer to the time.”

Thanks to our sponsors, Camana Bay, Hurley’s Media, Digicel and Massive.

Vendor, sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are still available for the event. Visit our website here (tasteofcayman.org) for further details, or get in touch on +1(345) 623 6700 / tasteofcayman@cita.ky

Early Bird Tickets can be purchased here: www.tasteofcayman.org/tickets

Early Bird Tickets: $35.00

General admission: $40.00

Price on gate: $50.00

Kids (ages 5-13): $20.00

VIP tickets*: $150.00

*VIP tickets include entry to the VIP Hospitality Lounge, 25 food and drink tickets, 1 experience voucher, welcome drinks and canapes, express entry and a private cash bar.

CITA:

The Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA) was formed in March 2001, through an amalgamation of the Cayman Tourism Alliance and the Cayman Islands Hotel and Condominium Association. The CITA represents tourism businesses from all sectors, including hotels, condominiums and villas, watersports operators, restaurants, attractions, airlines, tourism transport providers, cruise sector businesses and allied tourism service providers. The CITA represents almost 200 tourism businesses and is active in the areas of industry and government relations, marketing and events, industry development and education.