December 7, 2016

Early Bird tickets now on sale for Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival 2017

December 7, 2016 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

Early Bird tickets for the 29th annual Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival are now on sale online and at participating outlets for only $35.

Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival is the Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA)’s biggest annual fundraiser and one of Cayman’s largest and longest running annual events. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, 28 January 2017 at the Festival Green, Camana Bay from 5pm until 11.45pm.

Taste of Cayman Food & Drink tickets are available for purchase online and can get their tickets here (tasteofcayman.org/tickets) for a discounted price of $35 up until and including Saturday 10 November, as opposed to the regular ticket price of $40.

tickets will also be available at Funky Tangs, Tower, Bon Vivant and all Digicel retail outlets from today and up until and including 10. The Early Bird tickets can be purchased at these locations during regular business hours.

“Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival is a celebration of Cayman’s diverse and delicious offerings and there’s something to suit everybody, from tasty ice-creams to grown-up cocktails, delicious street food and gourmet masterpieces,” said Tiffany Dixon-Ebanks, Executive Director of CITA.

“2017’s event will be bigger and better than ever before, with the traditional competitions continuing, including the Heavy Cake and Mixology competitions. There will also be some new aspects of the festival to look forward to, including a VIP area, kid’s activities and many more exciting features which will be revealed closer to the time.”

Vendor, sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are still available for the event. Visit our website here (www.tasteofcayman.org) for further details, or get in touch on +1(345) 623 6700 /tasteofcayman@cita.ky.

Print Friendly
Filed Under: Caribbean News, Events, iBusiness, iCulture, iDrink, iEntertainment, iFinance, iFood, iLocal News, iWorld News, Manager's Choice, News Tagged With: , , ,
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*