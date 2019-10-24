Drink recipe of the week

Morning Mule Cocktail
By CLIMBING GRIER MOUNTAIN From Yummly
6 Ingredients 10 Minutes Servings 2
Ingredients
crushed ice
2 jiggers vodka (divided)
1 cup orange juice (divided)
1 cup ginger beer (divided)
lime wedges (for garnish)
orange slices (for garnish)
DIRECTIONS:
Fill a cocktail glass with crushed ice. Add one shot of vodka into the cocktail glass. Next, pour in 1/2 cup orange juice followed by 1/2 cup ginger beer. Stir to combine. Garnish with lime wedges and orange slices. Repeat process for remaining cocktail.
For more on this story go to: https://www.yummly.com/recipe/Morning-Mule-Cocktail-2043843
