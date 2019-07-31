Drink Recipe of the week

July 31, 2019

Beach Breeze Vodka Cocktails

By HAPPY MOTHERING From Yummly

4 Ingredients 5 Minutes 290 Calories

Ingredients

  • cranberry juice (Organic)
  • 1/2 lime (organic, juiced)
  • 2 ounces vodka (Citron)
  • lime slices (Organic)

Nutrition

SODIUM 0%  DV 10mg PROTEIN 4% DV 2g CARBS 16% DV 48g FIBER 20% DV 5g

Instructions

  • Fill a large glass with ice.
  • Pour 2 ounces of Citron Vodka into another glass.
  • Next, add the Cranberry juice.
  • Then add the fresh squeezed lime juice.
  • Add the lime slices to the glass.
  • Shake the liquid well by covering the glass with another glass or using a bartender’s shaker.
  • Pour the cocktail over ice and garnish with a lime slice.
  • Enjoy!

To make a full pitcher, all you need to do is triple the recipe above and mix it all together in a pitcher. Then you’re all set to go for a group of party goers!

For more on this story go to; https://www.yummly.com/recipe/Beach-Breeze-Vodka-Cocktails-1182235


