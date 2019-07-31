Drink Recipe of the week

Beach Breeze Vodka Cocktails
By HAPPY MOTHERING From Yummly
4 Ingredients 5 Minutes 290 Calories
Ingredients
- cranberry juice (Organic)
- 1/2 lime (organic, juiced)
- 2 ounces vodka (Citron)
- lime slices (Organic)
Nutrition
SODIUM 0% DV 10mg PROTEIN 4% DV 2g CARBS 16% DV 48g FIBER 20% DV 5g
Instructions
- Fill a large glass with ice.
- Pour 2 ounces of Citron Vodka into another glass.
- Next, add the Cranberry juice.
- Then add the fresh squeezed lime juice.
- Add the lime slices to the glass.
- Shake the liquid well by covering the glass with another glass or using a bartender’s shaker.
- Pour the cocktail over ice and garnish with a lime slice.
- Enjoy!
To make a full pitcher, all you need to do is triple the recipe above and mix it all together in a pitcher. Then you’re all set to go for a group of party goers!
