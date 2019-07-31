Drink Recipe of the week

Beach Breeze Vodka Cocktails

By HAPPY MOTHERING From Yummly

4 Ingredients 5 Minutes 290 Calories

Ingredients

cranberry juice (Organic)

1/2 lime (organic, juiced)

2 ounces vodka (Citron)

lime slices (Organic)

Nutrition

SODIUM 0% DV 10mg PROTEIN 4% DV 2g CARBS 16% DV 48g FIBER 20% DV 5g

Instructions

Fill a large glass with ice.

Pour 2 ounces of Citron Vodka into another glass.

Next, add the Cranberry juice.

Then add the fresh squeezed lime juice.

Add the lime slices to the glass.

Shake the liquid well by covering the glass with another glass or using a bartender’s shaker.

Pour the cocktail over ice and garnish with a lime slice.

Enjoy!

To make a full pitcher, all you need to do is triple the recipe above and mix it all together in a pitcher. Then you’re all set to go for a group of party goers!



For more on this story go to; https://www.yummly.com/recipe/Beach-Breeze-Vodka-Cocktails-1182235



