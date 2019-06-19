Drink recipe of the week

June 20, 2019

White Sangria with Mango and Berries

By Lisa brown DOWNSHIFTOLOGY From Yummly

7 Ingredients 10 Minutes 280 Calories

Ingredients

  • 1 mango (peeled and diced)
  • 1/2 Orange (thinly sliced)
  • 6 strawberries (sliced)
  • 1/2 cup raspberries
  • 1/3 cup cointreau (Grand Marnier or other orange-flavored liquor)
  • 1 bottle white wine
  • fresh mint leaves (for garnish)

Nutrition

280 Calories SODIUM 1%  DV 15mg FAT 0%  DV0g PROTEIN 2%  DV 1g CARBS 10%  DV 29g FIBER 16%  DV 4g

  • Add all the ingredients to a pitcher and refrigerate for at least 3 hours.
  • To serve, stir the ingredients in the pitcher, then pour over a glass of ice. Garnish with fresh mint.

LISA’S TIPS

  • You can store the white sangria for up to two days in the fridge.
  • I love my modern, tall pitcher you see pictured. If you’re interested, it’s this one on Amazon.

For more on this story go to: https://www.yummly.com/recipe/White-Sangria-with-Mango-and-Berries-2066494?prm-v1&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=recoemail_2019-06-16&personalizedFor=f12d8af9-e91d-4118-a777-189ff69bf971&utm_content=Top%20for%20you


