Drink recipe of the week

White Sangria with Mango and Berries
By Lisa brown DOWNSHIFTOLOGY From Yummly
7 Ingredients 10 Minutes 280 Calories
Ingredients
- 1 mango (peeled and diced)
- 1/2 Orange (thinly sliced)
- 6 strawberries (sliced)
- 1/2 cup raspberries
- 1/3 cup cointreau (Grand Marnier or other orange-flavored liquor)
- 1 bottle white wine
- fresh mint leaves (for garnish)
Nutrition
280 Calories SODIUM 1% DV 15mg FAT 0% DV0g PROTEIN 2% DV 1g CARBS 10% DV 29g FIBER 16% DV 4g
INSTRUCTIONS
- Add all the ingredients to a pitcher and refrigerate for at least 3 hours.
- To serve, stir the ingredients in the pitcher, then pour over a glass of ice. Garnish with fresh mint.
LISA’S TIPS
- You can store the white sangria for up to two days in the fridge.
- I love my modern, tall pitcher you see pictured. If you’re interested, it’s this one on Amazon.
