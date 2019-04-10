Drink recipe of the week

April 10, 2019

Raspberry Beer Margaritas

By The Blond Cook From Yummly

6 Ingredients 5 Minutes 40 Calories

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces limeade concentrate (thawed)
  • 12 ounces club soda
  • 12 ounces tequila
  • 8 ounces Bud Light Raz-ber-rita
  • lime wedges
  • kosher salt

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Rub rim of glass with lime wedge. Dip into kosher salt on a plate to rim glass.
  2. Pour limeade concentrate, club soda, tequila and raz-beer-rita in a pitcher. Use the limeade concentrate can for 12 ounce measurements for the tequila and club soda. Stir well to combine. Serve over ice.

For more on this story go to; https://www.yummly.com/recipe/Raspberry-Beer-Margaritas-2694033

